How To Change Language On Airtel TV In Latest And Older DTH Sets

Many Indian households have a DTH connection these days. People are also well informed about the list of channels and the recharge plans that service providers offer. And while most are satisfied with the DTH experience, there are times when they may not be aware of the interesting features that come with it. Interestingly, there are many TV channels in India that offer certain films, TV shows and other content across multiple languages. Airtel is one such DTH provider that allows its subscribers with the option to switch between languages using a few simple steps. So, let us take you through a step-by-step guide on how you can change the language on your Airtel TV.

Also Read | Iron Man Dream Inches Closer To Reality After Man Takes To The Skies In Dubai

How to change languages on Airtel TV

Step 1: Go to a particular channel that you wish to change the audio for.

Step 2: Press the ‘Menu’ button which sits right at the center of the remote control.

Step 3: Once in the menu, you will have to scroll to the extreme right and locate ‘Settings’. Select the option.

Step 4: Go to ‘User settings’ > select the ‘Language setup’ option.

The next screen will ask you to set your language preferences and display the available languages.

Step 5: Select your preferred language and press the ‘Menu’ button.

Step 6: The next screen will ask for a confirmation before making the changes. Select ‘Yes’.

Also Read | Microsoft All In One App: The Pros, The Cons, And Everything Else You Need To Know

How to change languages on Airtel TV for older sets

For users who own an older Airtel set-top box, you can access the settings using the following steps:

Step 1: Go to a channel and press the ‘OK’ button.

Step 2: Now press the audio button on your remote control which comes in blue colour. This will bring up the audio options.

Step 3: You can select your preferred language by scrolling to the right through the right arrow button.

Different DTH service providers follow different steps to change the audio language; however, there are universal remotes available in the market that support all DTH services and come with an easier option to change the language.

Also Read | How To Convert Vodafone 3G SIM To 4G? Step-by-step Guide On How To Upgrade And Activate 4G

Airtel TV app

Airtel also comes with a free mobile app for its subscribers. The Airtel TV app is available on both iOS and Android devices. It allows users to stream and download unlimited movies, TV series, music videos and other popular video content across multiple genres. The app allows you to create their list of favourites and share the list with friends. One can also watch these videos on their TV sets with the help of the Chromecast feature.

Also Read | What Is IE Error In Washing Machine? How To Solve The IE Error Code In Your LG Machine

Image credits: Airtel.in