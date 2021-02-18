What Is BIS Certification? Why Is It Mandatory For Mobile Phones?

The BIS certification has been made mandatory by the Government of India for several electrical items in India which include the semiconductor motor controllers, circuit breakers, voltage switchgear, and other products. Today, we take a look at what is BIS certification, its cost, and why is it mandatory.

Also Read | Aprameya Radhakrishna's Koo Is The Indian Twitter Rival; Know All About The App's Founders

What is BIS Certification?

BIS Certification enables the certificate holder to offer third party guarantee of quality, safety and reliability of products to the customers and is mainly required for import of items. While the certification has been voluntary, it was made mandatory by the Indian government for a number of items. A licensee holding the BIS Certification is also allowed to use the ISI mark on their goods, which signifies that the product meets the Indian standards that are set by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Also Read | What Does A Star Mean In Apple Music? Why You See A Star Icon Next To Certain Songs?

Who grants a BIS Certificate in India?

BIS Certification is granted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) office in India. It is a National Standards Body that was set up with the purpose of nurturing and promoting standards movement in the country. The Bureau of Indian Standards grants this certificate after conducting a safety test of the product according to the defined Indian Standard and furnishing of required documents.

BIS certification cost

The application fee for a BIS Certification is ₹1,000 for Large Industrial Enterprises. For Medium, Micro and small Industrial Enterprises, and Central/ State Government Organizations, the application fee is ₹500. To get a detailed fee structure and learn more about the certification, you can click on the link here.

Also Read | Leher App Vs. Clubhouse App: What Are The Key Differences And Which App Is Best For You?

Why is it mandatory for mobile phones to get BIS certification?

As noted earlier, the BIS certificate has been made mandatory by the Indian government for selling several electronic items in the country. The absence of a BIS certificate will also become a barrier for importing mobile phones from other countries. This is because the Indian government is looking to curb the import of low-quality Chinese products while preventing them from flooding Indian markets.

Products that require mandatory BIS certificate

Automobile accessories

Cement

Cylinders, Valves and Regulators

Diesel engines

Electrical Transformers

Food and related products

Household electrical goods

Medical Equipment

Oil pressure stoves

Steel Products

Also Read | What Is MapmyIndia: How To Download The MapmyIndia Move App?

Image credits: Bureau of Indian Standards