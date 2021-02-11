Aprameya Radhakrishna's Koo Is The Indian Twitter Rival; Know All About The App's Founders

Koo is one of the latest mobile apps in India to experience a sudden rise in popularity. The app is being promoted as a popular alternative to Twitter by top politicians and leaders in the country. The move comes after the American microblogging and social networking service displayed defiance against pulling off certain Twitter handles that were deemed incendiary by the Government.

Interestingly, Koo app has been in existence for almost a year now; however, it has only gained momentum within the last 24 hours. As a result, more and more Indians have been switching to the platform and it currently boasts over one million installations on the Google Play Store. And while the app continues to grow in India, many users have been wondering about the Koo app founder and its investors. So, if you have wondered, "who owns Koo app?" or you are simply curious to learn about its origin, we have all the answers.

Koo app owner

Aprameya Radhakrishna is the co-founder and CEO at Koo app. For those unaware, he was also a founder and director at TaxiForSure, an aggregator of car rentals and taxis from November 2010 to April 2015. However, the company was acquired by its rival Ola Cabs at the start of 2015. Following the acquisition, he has been an Angel Investor for Start-ups in India, according to his LinkedIn profile. In March 2020, Aprameya Radhakrishna co-founded Koo along with Mayank Bidawatka.

Mayank Bidawatka has also co-founded Vokal India and has invested in various companies like Vogo Automotive, Yolo Bus, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, and others.

What is Koo app?

Koo is a microblogging platform which offers a Twitter-like experience to the users. People can join the service to talk about various subjects and express their opinions on posts by other users. One of the biggest highlights of the platform is that users can choose from various local languages to communicate their thoughts. The app was released last year in March and it has also won the Indian government's Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge.

The Koo app is now available on both Android and iOS devices, and it also has a web version similar to Twitter.

