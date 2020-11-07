Which Country Does AMD Belong To? Learn About Its Origin And Latest Releases

After weeks of anticipation, the AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors have finally arrived in India. It promises faster performance and a whole bunch of new features over the previous generation models. The Ryzen 5000 series also marks the very first AMD chipsets that use the next-gen Zen 3 architecture. AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) describes that latest series as the best processor for gamers and artists alike. The company has made several advancements over the years and it continues to remain among the top players in the industry with its constant innovation. With all the success AMD has had recently, a number of people have been wanting to learn more about the company, including the Advanced Micro Devices country origin and other details. So, let us take you through the AMD country origin and talk about its products.

Also Read | What Is Cnvrg.io? What Does Intel's Latest Acquisition Cnvrg.io Do?

AMD company belongs to which country?

AMD is a US-based multinational semiconductor company and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, America. It has operations all around the globe, which includes various sales offices, R&D facilities and others. The company specializes in CPUs, workstations, motherboards, graphics processors, and related technologies.

Also Read | WhatsApp Payment Option Not Showing: How To Get The WhatsApp Pay Feature On Your Phone

AMD released the AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors in the global markets last month; however, it has recently made its debut in India. The latest series is being hailed as the fastest desktop gaming processor in the world. The company also claimed that the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series lineup will offer about 19 about IPC gains, and beat Intel Core i9-10900K processor in terms of single-core performance.

Also Read | How To Use Intercom On HomePod? How To Add New Members To Your Home?

According to industry experts and various reviews, the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors beat Intel in terms of performance. The base Ryzen 5 5600X model is also said to offer exceptional performance at its price.

The latest AMD Ryzen 5 series in India features four processors. Here is a look at all the processors in the Ryzen 5 series lineup along with their prices:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X - ₹60,990

Ryzen 9 5900X - ₹41,990

Ryzen 7 5800X - ₹34,490

Ryzen 5 5600X - ₹22,990

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals On Smartphones

Image credits: AMD