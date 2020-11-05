Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals On Smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 has been a huge shopping extravaganza so far. The month-long festive event is currently in its final week, meaning you only have a few days left to grab the best deals and offers on your favourite items. Amazon is offering exciting deals ranging across various product categories. And while there are many offers throughout the ongoing Amazon sale, there are also plenty of enticing deals that users can catch on the latest mobile devices. Today, we take you through some of the best offers on smartphones that you just cannot miss.

Amazon Great Indian Festival best offers

Here is a list of the best Amazon offers on smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been listed for just ₹22,499 as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. SBI credit card holders can get an additional discount of ₹3,000, which will bring the price down to just ₹20,000. The phone has an MRP of ₹28,999.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 is available for ₹39,999 (MRP ₹41,999) with the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. If you are an SBI credit cardholder, you will be eligible for an additional 10 percent discount. The OnePlus 8 also has 6 months no-Cost EMI.

Samsung Galaxy M31

People buying the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be eligible for ₹1,000 Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders over and above 10% Instant bank discount. The offer is also available on the M31 Prime edition and M31s models.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 7 has been listed for just ₹24,999 during the final phase of the Great Indian Festival sale. There is also an offer on the iPhone 11 which brings the price down to ₹50,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been listed for just ₹12,999 as part of the Amazon sale. The phone has an MRP of ₹14,999. People can also avail up to 20% off on the Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Prime.

Oppo A52

The Oppo A52 is selling for just ₹15,990. A number of Oppo devices are also eligible no-Cost EMI for up to 12 months.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 is available for just ₹39,999 (MRP ₹71,000) with the ongoing Amazon sale. The company also has an offer on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus which is available at just ₹44,999. It has an MRP of ₹79,000.

Image credits: Unsplash | Christianw