Will The Upcoming Playstation 5 Overpower Xbox Project Scarlett With Its Graphics?

There have been a lot of rumours about both the major next-generation gaming consoles, aka Playstation 5 and Scarlett (codename for next high-end Xbox), that are set to release in 2020. Both Sony and Microsoft have teased some key features of their nexct consoles as well. As per reports, the Playstation 5 graphical output should uusurp Microsoft Scarlett's.

Sony Playstation 5

It will have an eight-core x86-64 AMD “Jaguar” CPU with a 4.2 teraflops AMD Radeon-based graphics card, 8GB GDDR5 RAM and 1TB storage. The PS5 will also bring 8K gaming as the previous version had 4K gaming experience with 60 frames per secon with Sony Interactive Entertainment's own God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man titles showcasing the PS4's gaming prowess well. It really helped that both were magnificant titles in terms of story and gameplay. It will be interesting to see which games will release with the PS5. GTA 5 was one big-ticket launch alongside the PS4.

Xbox Project Scarlett

Microsoft claims that the upcoming console will ‘set a new bar' for gaming in terms of speed and performance. It will have a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory and a next-generation SSD, DirectX development software. But perhaps its biggest highlight will be backwards compatability.

“Thousands of games across four console generations will look and play best on Project Scarlett,” Microsoft had said about Project Scarlett at E3 2019. This suggests the console may be compatible with existing backward compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games, and Xbox One titles, something that's also the case with the current-generation Xbox.

