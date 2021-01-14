Xbox Series X Controller Not Working: How To Fix Xbox Series X Controller Issues?

The release of the Xbox Series X was one of the biggest events in the gaming industry. The next-generation gaming console has received much love and positive reviews from the gaming community. It offers a solid 12 teraflops of computing power and comes with a wide array of other interesting features. However, the Xbox Series X has also been plagued with a bunch of minor issues and bugs that have cropped up for a number of early adopters.

Several Xbox Series X owners have complained that they encountered certain issues with the gaming unit, where most of the issues were centered around the console’s disc drive. While that has been fixed for most users, another common issue faced by users has to do with Xbox Series X controller.

Xbox Series X controller not working

If you are encountering problems with your Xbox controller, it is likely related to the Xbox Series X controller connection issues. Fortunately, you can easily fix this issue by resetting the gaming unit which can be done by holding down the power button. Once you have done that, you simply need to unplug the console from the power supply, power off the controller and remove the batteries. Now, reinsert the batteries and restart the console.

In the case of an Xbox Series X controller not turning on or failing to light up, there could also be an issue with the batteries. In this case, you will need to check whether the batteries are worn out, or need to be charged. It is also likely that you have installed them the wrong way. If the batteries are fine, you just need to reinstall them ensuring that the '+' and '-' signs on the battery perfectly line up.

If batteries don't seem to be causing an issue, it is likely that you need to update the Xbox Series X controller firmware. Your controller will also fail to turn on in the case of a corrupted firmware. You can update the firmware through the Guide option. Under 'Profile & system', click on 'Settings' and select 'Devices & connections'. Click on 'Accessories' and pick a controller that isn't working. Now, check for the latest firmware update and install it. You should note that you will need to plug the non-working controller through USB, and have another Xbox Series X controller to go through the steps.

Image credits: Microsoft