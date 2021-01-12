PS5 India Sold Out Within Few Minutes Of Pre-orders Opening Up

The PlayStation 5 has been one of the biggest console releases in 2020. The next-generation gaming console from Sony was met with unprecedented demand from gaming fans around the world. The console was first released in the United States along with a few other major markets early in November 2020, and it was soon launched in various other parts of the world from November 19 onwards. While the PS5 is yet to be released in India, it has already gone live for pre-orders starting today, January 12 at 12 PM. So, let us quickly take you through PS5 India pre-order details, console price and more.

Also Read | How To Move WhatsApp Chats To Signal? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide

PS5 sold out in India

The new PS5 console is so popular that it instantly sold out within just a few minutes of going live for pre-orders on e-commerce platforms. Websites like Amazon India, Flipkart and several other retailers are returning a message that the gaming console is either sold out or currently unavailable. This has obviously led to a disappointment among Indian fans who have to wait those extra months to finally get their hands on the powerful next-gen console from Sony.

Also Read | What Is The Rumble App? How To Download The App On IOS And Android?

Buyers should note that Sony had already announced that the PS5 will have limited supply. So, if you are looking to grab a new PS5, you will need to keep an eye out on all major websites.

PS5 India release

The PS5 pre order is currently live, however, the PlayStation India Twitter handle had recently confirmed that the units will only start shipping starting February 2, 2021.

Also Read | PS5 Restock For January 2021: Is PlayStation 5 Restock Happening This Month?

PS5 price

The PS5 console has been priced at Rs. 49,900 in the Indian market. Buyers should note that the pricing is applicable for the PS5 Blu-Ray Disc Edition. This is because the Digital version of the console is not arriving in India.

It is worth pointing out that despite being out for a few months in several other countries, the PS5 continues to have such high demand among gamers that many fans are still struggling to reserve a single PS5 unit. Sony has assured fans that it will work on improving the console's supply.

Also Read | PS5 Set To Release In India On February 2; Get Playstation 5 Price And Pre-order Details

Image credits: Sony