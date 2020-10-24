Indian Video Game 'Raji: An Ancient Epic' releases on PC, PS4 and Xbox, Netizens react

The Indian Gaming company, Nodding Head Games developed the first game named Raji: An Ancient Epic. This game was initially released as a timed exclusive for Nintendo Switch on August 18 but on October 19 it was released for PC, PS4 as well as for Xbox One. Raji: An Ancient Epic is now available on two digital video game distribution platforms, namely Steam and Epic Games Store.

⚡️RAJI: AN ANCIENT EPIC HAS LAUNCHED!⚡️



Joining the Nintendo Switch version launched back in August, you can now get the game on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Xbox One, Playstation 4https://t.co/FhvAJuZ5Lx#rajithegame #ps4 #xboxone #steam #epicgames pic.twitter.com/23C4krPh8j — Raji: An Ancient Epic | Available on PC, PS4, Xbox (@rajithegame) October 15, 2020

Raji: An Ancient Epic

The game is an action-adventure video game based on the Hindu and Balinese mythology. Inspired from tales like Mahabharata and Ramayana, the video game follows the story of a female action hero, Raji, who is on a mission to rescue her younger brother. The action hero has been picked by the gods to fight 'against the demonic invasion of the human realm' and face the demon god Mahabalasura. The graphics of Raji: An Ancient Epic include medieval Rajasthani architecture and Pahari painting style designs.

Netizens React

Raji: An Ancient Epic is not just an award-winning Indie game but has also been critically acclaimed. Moreover, it has received great feedback from the players as well especially since its launch on all platforms happened just ahead of Durga Puja and Navratri. In the game, it is goddess Durga who gives Raji the power and responsibility to save her brother and other kids from the demon lord. But the fact of the matter is that Netizens just can't have enough of this game.

Raji : An Ancient Epic



Fulfilling my dream of wielding a bow at last. And a trishul ! This game is breathtakingly beautiful. I am in love. pic.twitter.com/SEUF2lvumZ — Shruti Jalali (@sometimesshruti) October 16, 2020

In August, PM @narendramodi talked about making video games based on Indian themes in his #MannKiBaat.



Launched today to stellar reviews, we welcome @rajithegame, a unique action-adventure game based on Indian classical itihaasa/antiquity and Pahari art.https://t.co/GrfqglV4QE — Ruchir Sharma (@ruchirsharma_1) October 16, 2020

https://t.co/hvC2DvyoDr



A group of Indian Developers made this game about ANCIENT HINDU HISTORY after years of hardwork.



You won't even believe that this MASTERPIECE of a game was made by a group of 8 people!



The developers went BANKRUPT, one had to sell her house for funds!.. — Anmol Raj ✪ (@the_AnmolRaj) October 21, 2020

Raji An Ancient Epic is a poetic action game based on Hindu mythology, resembling Prince of Persia for gameplay and aesthetic. Gorgeous art-style, from the colors to the scenes inspired by shadow puppet theater. #rajithegame #GamesandFolklore pic.twitter.com/2DjtG1T5Ck — SurrealandCreepy (@RanarifSC) October 22, 2020

Nodding Heads Games

Nodding Head Games in an Indian company based in Pune. The development of Raji: An Ancient Epic began with a six-member team in January 2017 which eventually grew to a team of 13 people. In an attempt to obtain funding for the game, the founders set up a funding goal of £120,000 on Kickstarter but fell short. Later in March 2019, Nodding Heads Games partnered with game publisher Super.com.

