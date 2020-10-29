Xbox Gold Games: Know More About Free Gold Games For November 2020

Quick links:
The Xbox Gold members are now waiting for the new set of games to be launched this November. After seeing the number of free games given to the PS5 owners, the Xbox Game pass holers have started to expect something extraordinary from the makers. But till now, they have not announced anything yet. Read more to know about Xbox Gold games and the new game pass.
Also Read | Does Xbox Record Party Chat? Know More About The Microsoft Gaming Console
Also Read | Xbox Series X Games List: All Games Launched For The Next Generation Console
The Xbox makers might have to bring a number of free games for their new generation console holders. They have already been working with a number of companies like Ubisoft for their upcoming generation games. There is a possibility that Microsoft could bring in a collaboration with a popular game developer and release that game for free. Some games could be added to Xbox gold games November. But currently, we will have to wait for any announcements related to Xbox Gold games. Read more to know about Xbox Series X.
This is it.— Xbox (@Xbox) October 26, 2020
Get the full overview.
What to expect when you boot up your next generation Xbox Series X|S: https://t.co/c1bB5Y3rrp pic.twitter.com/ux9akd0OJ9
Xbox Series X release is just around the corner and the makers have been trying to create anticipation around it. They have been releasing a number of new information about their upcoming gaming. Recently, they released a list of games that are going to be released with Xbox Series X. To help you out, we have even listed down the game that allows Smart Delivery that helps Xbox players to play platform-specific versions of each game. Here are all the games coming to Xbox Series X.
Also Read | Xbox Mic Not Working? Here's A Quick Fix! Learn 5 Easy Solutions
Also Read | Xbox Fridge Sent To Snoop Dogg And IJustine; Get Xbox Fridge Price And Giveaway Details
Also Read | Indian Video Game 'Raji: An Ancient Epic' Releases On PC, PS4 And Xbox, Netizens React