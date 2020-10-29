Xbox Gold Games: Know More About Free Gold Games For November 2020

The Xbox Gold members are now waiting for the new set of games to be launched this November. After seeing the number of free games given to the PS5 owners, the Xbox Game pass holers have started to expect something extraordinary from the makers. But till now, they have not announced anything yet. Read more to know about Xbox Gold games and the new game pass.

Xbox Gold Games for November

The Xbox makers might have to bring a number of free games for their new generation console holders. They have already been working with a number of companies like Ubisoft for their upcoming generation games. There is a possibility that Microsoft could bring in a collaboration with a popular game developer and release that game for free. Some games could be added to Xbox gold games November. But currently, we will have to wait for any announcements related to Xbox Gold games. Read more to know about Xbox Series X.

More about Xbox Series X

This is it.



Get the full overview.



What to expect when you boot up your next generation Xbox Series X|S: https://t.co/c1bB5Y3rrp pic.twitter.com/ux9akd0OJ9 — Xbox (@Xbox) October 26, 2020

Xbox Series X release is just around the corner and the makers have been trying to create anticipation around it. They have been releasing a number of new information about their upcoming gaming. Recently, they released a list of games that are going to be released with Xbox Series X. To help you out, we have even listed down the game that allows Smart Delivery that helps Xbox players to play platform-specific versions of each game. Here are all the games coming to Xbox Series X.

Assassins Creed Valhalla: Smart Delivery

Borderlands 3: Smart Delivery

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale: Smart Delivery

Dead by Daylight: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5: Smart Delivery

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer: Smart Delivery

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears 5: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears Tactics: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Grounded: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

King Oddball

Maneater: Smart Delivery

Manifold Garden: Smart Delivery

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Planet Coaster: Smart Delivery

Sea of Thieves: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Tetris Effect: Connected: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

The Touryst: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

War Thunder: Smart Delivery

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion: Smart Delivery

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship: Smart Delivery

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: Smart Delivery

Yes, Your Grace: Smart Delivery

