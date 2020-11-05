Apple TV App Set To Release On Xbox Series X|S And PS5 Consoles

The all-time famous Apple TV has received some major changes and is now going to be accessible in the next-gen consoles across Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S and even on the older Xbox One consoles on the 10th of November. This will provide access to all of Apple's TV shows and movies. Continue reading to know all about this latest Apple TV update.

Apple TV and Xbox Consoles

Apple TV is finally going to release on Xbox consoles this month, exactly at the time of the launch of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Ever since the launch of Xbox One, this app never made its way to the console but now the new Apple TV app is going to be available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10th and then it will also arrive on PS5 ready for its November 12th launch.

Apple TV is an app that gives access to everything in its library including thousands of shows and movies, Apple TV channels, and even gives the ability to create personalized entertainment recommendations. Other than that, now users will be able to access all the apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket, and more which is going to be available on both the upcoming next-gen consoles.

Your favorite shows and movies are jumping into the next-gen, too.



On November 10, the Apple TV app and all your other favorite streaming apps will be available on Xbox Series X|S.



Watch on: https://t.co/LU7WxSug5I pic.twitter.com/TrvbgHfHq6 — Xbox (@Xbox) November 2, 2020

Apps on Xbox Consoles - Apple TV Features

In the Apple TV app, the users will be able to do the following:

Continue playing their TV shows and movies from all their apps, all from one place.

Subscribe to and watch Apple TV+, featuring original TV shows and movies from Apple, always ad-free and on-demand

Watch news and sports and subscribe directly to Apple TV channels such as Showtime, CBS All Access, and more (news, sports, and Apple TV channels are not available in all countries or regions)

Depending on the viewing history of a user, they will get personalised recommendations.

Explore the latest and recommended movies, TV shows, and collections for purchase, rental, or subscription, including Apple TV channels you haven’t subscribed to yet

Find and watch live sport where ever available.

Find and watch curated movies and TV shows for kids (not available in all countries or regions)

Access your entire movie and TV show collection

