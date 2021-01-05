AC Odyssey Tomb Of Agamemnon: A Detailed Guide On How To Find Tomb Of Agamemnon

Most players struggle to locate the tomb of Agamemnon in AC Odessey. In this post, learn where you can locate it and more. AC Odyssey is a popular game from Assassin's Creed series. You have to complete a lot of quests and as a player, you need to immerse yourself fully into the game to understand its nuances. No doubt that the game is vast and you’ll have so many activities that’ll keep you in the game for a long time.

But if you are starting to play this for the first time, you may wonder where you can find a detailed guide on AC Odyssey tomb of Agamemnon. No worries! We have a perfect solution. Let us give you all the details.

AC Odyssey is an adventurous role-playing game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment that came out with advanced features. It basically replaced the 2017 Assassin's Creed Origins.

The last AC Odyssey update was released on July 16, 2020. A 4 GP of patches were released and everything in the updated version had a new look. Players were given several sets of new options and mysteries to explore the game.

Where to find AC Odyssey tomb of Agamemnon?

You’ll be able to find the tomb of Agamemnon in the Easton region of Argolis. Argolis can be found between Arkadia and Korinthia. It is the smallest location, and you have to complete a lot of side activities.

Please be careful when you visit the tomb of Agamemnon as it is an advanced level in the game. Even if you don’t have an intermediate to advanced level experience, you can still visit and explore this location. But avoid aggressive animals and enemy camps.

Argolis consists of two well-developed cities where you will find various activities and tasks to complete. Many beginner players feel that the activities and the tasks are too much to complete, but here’s the thing. When you successfully complete a task/activity, you will earn a free Ability point which will aid you to level up in the game pretty quickly.

We hope that we are able to give you a clear overview of the AC Odyssey tomb of Agamemnon. It is an interesting game full of amazing activities and mysteries. The objectives of the game are pretty simple and using our guide, we are sure that you’ll be able to find the tomb of Agamemnon very easily!