AC Odyssey Greek Heroes Set Details: List Of All Five Attributes

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is the sequel to the Assassin's Creed Origins which came out in 2017 which is an action role-playing game. Developed and published by Ubisoft. it is the eleventh major instalment, and overall it is the 21st instalment in the entire Assassin's Creed series. The game has attracted a huge player base with several inspirations from the myth and legend of Ancient Greece. However, many players are wondering about AC Odyssey Greek Heroes Set and their details. If you have been wondering about the same, then here is all you need to know about it.

AC Odyssey Greek Heroes Set details

In this game, there are a total of five attributes to complete the AC Odyssey Greek Heroes Set. This legendary set of Armor attributes five heroes in Greek mythology, namely Atalanta, Hippolyta, Jason, Perseus, and Theseus. To acquire all the attributes to the set, open up the mercenary menu and inspect all of them. The game will tell you which ones will drop pieces of the Greek Heroes set. Now, all you have to do is hunt them down using the tracking feature.

Eliminate mercenaries with the following sobriquets: "the Flash", "the Frenzied", "the Translucent", "the Resplendent", and "the Lucky Drunk." The AC Odyssey Greek Heroes Set offers +20 % All Resistance bonus makes it effective in the arena, Conquest Battles, & facing a variety of weapon-wielding foes. Here is a list of all the attributes to the Greek Hero Set.

List of all the attributes to the AC Odyssey Greek Hero Set

Jason's Golden Fleece - Max Armor = 1040 With following perks:- +25 % Warrior Damage and +60 % Total Armor

Hippolyta's Belt - Max Armor = 1040 With following perks:- +25 % Warrior Damage and +30 % Melee Resistance

Bracers of Theseus - Max Armor = 629 With following perks:- +25 % Warrior Damage and +20 % Health

Perseus Helmet - Max Armor = 800 With following perks:- +15 % Damage with Warrior Abilities, +25 % Warrior Damage and +20 % Chance to Ignore Half Damage

Atalanta Sandals - Max Armor = 572 With following perks :- +25 % Warrior Damage and +20 % Elemental Resistance



