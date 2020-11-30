AC Odyssey: How To Defeat The Nemean Lion In 'Daughters Of Artemis Quest'?

Assassin's Creed Odyssey comes under the video game genre of an action role-playing game. It is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. AC Odyssey is the sequel to the Assassin's Creed Origins which came out in 2017. It is the eleventh major instalment, and overall it is the 21st instalment in the entire Assassin's Creed series. The game has attracted a huge player base with several inspirations from the myth and legend of Ancient Greece.

However, many players are wondering about AC Odyssey Nemean Lion and how to defeat him. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to kill the Nemean Lion

Defeating Nemean Lion is a part of the Daughters of Artemis quest which also includes 2 more beasts to kill, the Kalydonian Boar and Hind of Keryneia. The Nemean Lion fight is a cross between the hind and boar fights in which you will have to use the other lions in the arena to build up the adrenaline. However, you will also have to dodge fast and powerful attacks of Nemean.

To defeat the Nemean Lion, you need to dodge into and past the Nemean Lion’s incoming attacks. One you are level with its back legs, chip away, then fall back. Shooting arrows will not help as it will easily dodge them.

Make sure you are prepared to have a long battle and the hardest part will be the lion’s pounce attacks which are quite unpredictable. However, you must know that the AC Odyssey Nemean Lion is quite vulnerable to headshots.

Do not forget to manage your adrenaline so you can heal yourself when you need it, and stick with the war of attrition until the Nemean Lion is down for the count.

Once you have defeated AC Odyssey Nemean Lion and earned its pelt, go back to Daphnae to claim Pandora’s Kopis. Pandora’s Kopis is a powerful legendary weapon that deals +15% damage to animals and gives huge buff to the Tamed Beasts ability.

