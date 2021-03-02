AC Valhalla Fish Locations: Where To Find All The 19 Fishes? Find Out

AC Valhalla has a lot of achievements to unlock and one of them can be done by collecting all 19 Fish in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. All these fishes are of different types and can be collected in Norway and England. This article will serve as a guide for all the locations where you can find the fishes. Continue reading to know more about these locations as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Fish Locations

Norway Arctic Char - Located in the seas of the Rygjafylke and Hordafylke regions. Hake - Located in the seas of the Rygjafylke and Hordafylke regions. Mackerel - Located in the seas of the Rygjafylke and Hordafylke regions. Redfish - Located in the seas of the Rygjafylke and Hordafylke regions.

England Bollock - Located in the rivers of Cent, Essex, and Suthsexe, Hamtunscire. Bream - Located off the coasts of Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, Hamtunscire. Brown Trout - Located in the rivers of Ledecestrescire, Sciropescire, Lincolnscire, Eurvicscire, Glowecestrescire, Nottinghamshire. Bullhead - Located in the rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Essexe, Oxenefordscire, Sciropescire, Lincolnshire, Glowecestrescire, Eurvicscire, and Nottinghamshire. Burbot - Located in the rivers of Oxenefordscire, Cent, Sciropescire, Glowecestrescire, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire. Cod - Located off the coasts of East Anglia, Cent, and Essexe. Eel - Located in the rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Oxenefordscire, and Sciropescire. Flatfish - Located off the coasts of Cent, Essex, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire. Grey Trout - Located in the rivers of Cent, Suthsexe, Essexe, and Hamtunscire. Haddock - Located off the coasts of East Anglia, Eurvicscire, and Lincolnscire. Halibut - Located off the coasts of Grantebridge, Euvicsire, East Anglia, and Lincolnscire. Perch - Located in the rivers of Ledecestrescire, Grantebridgescire, East Anglia, Lincolnscire, Oxenefordscire, Eurvicscire, Sciropescire, and Snottinghamshire. Salmon - Located in the rivers of Lincolnscire, Euvicscire, and Snotinghamscire. Shad - Located off the coasts of East Anglia, Lincolnscire, and Eurvicsire. Sturgeon - Located off the coast and in the rivers of Cent, Suthsexe, and Hamtunscire.



Better Fishing Tips

There’s more fish when the water gets deeper. As a result, it’s better to fish from a wooden boat. When this is not possible, fishing from the shore is enough. Just prioritize fishing from boats when possible.

Use your Odin’s Sight ( / ) to see how many fish there are at a fishing point. Your Odin’s Sight is also useful to see when a fish is getting closer to your hook.

Meditate on the boat or on the coast if fish are not spawning at a given location.

Using fast-travel can sometimes reveal different fish types.

