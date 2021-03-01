Genshin Impact: What Is Blackcliff Pole? Learn All About It In This Guide

Within a short span of time, Genshin Impact has become one of the popular games among the gaming community. In fact, it stands out pretty much in every aspect from its competitors. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Blackcliff Pole, how to get Blackcliff Pole in Genshin Impact and more.

The Blackcliff Pole In Genshin Impact is a 4-star weapon that can only be obtained through a special exchange. It is one of the rarest weapons in the game. It is also one of the strongest weapons that you can get in the entire game as well. You can play it in Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get the Blackcliff Pole in Genshin Impact.

How to get Blackcliff Pole in Genshin Impact?

Below, we’ve explained the easiest way to get Blackcliff Pole in Genshin Impact. Read it carefully, as it will help you to get this weapon in a simple manner. To get the Blackcliff Pole in Genshin Impact, all you need to do is to obtain it through Paimon’s Bargain. Actually, what you have to do is to present Paimon with 24 Masterless Starglitter and she might give you the Blackcliff Pole in exchange. The weapons are given out at random, so this means that you might have to try a couple of times before you get one for yourself. You can get a maximum number of three Blackcliff Pole in the game. The description of the weapon states that the Blackcliff Pole is a weapon made of Blackstone and aerosiderite. There is a dark crimson glow on its cold black sheen. Other weapons that you can get via Paimon’s Exchange are Blackcliff Longsword, Blackcliff Slasher, Blackliff Agate, and Blackcliff Warbow. Along with this, you can even get Fischl for Xiangling for a total of 34 Masterless Starglitter in Genshin Impact.

Blackcliff Pole stats in Genshin Impact

The Blackcliff Pole in Genshin Impact is a polearm from the Blackcliff series. Its base attack at Lv.1 is 42 and Secondary stat allows it to cause Critical damage to opponents. There’s a 12% chance of CRIT DMG at level 1 and it keeps on increasing up to 24% when you refine the weapon to level 5. This is all there is to know about how to get Blackcliff Pole in Genshin Impact. Hope you’ve found our step-by-step instructions helpful!

