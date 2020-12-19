AC Valhalla Guide: Here's How To Find The Vellum To Complete Wardens Of Law Challenge

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Vellum and are trying to know how to find the vellum. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Vellum.

AC Valhalla: How to find the Vellum?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to find the vellum and where is the Vellum location. Well, this is because of the AC Valhalla update that has added a lot of new features and additions to the game.

But if you still have not figured out how to find the vellum and where is the Vellum location, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our complete AC Valhalla Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Vellum.

The best place to find AC Valhalla Vellum is by going inside the locked house in Glowecestrescire. This is after the players have managed to kill Hunta – Son of Hunta standing. If you have no idea about this, then go to the market located in Ledecestrescire. After reaching, the players will then get a clue about the location of Earnbhert – AC Valhalla Vellum.

In order to complete this mission, players will also need to move towards Glowecestrescire and get the second clue to unveil Eanbhert. The players can also find this second clue in a cave in the area of Thieves Warren.

More about Ac Valhalla

Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

