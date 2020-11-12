AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About The AC Valhalla Nightshade Location

Every player is lost within the beautiful realm of AC Valhalla. Players are embracing the Norse Folklore and are enveloped in the intriguing campaign of the game. AC Valhalla lets the player be in the shoes of a Viking Warrior and unleash their wrath in the most satisfying ways. The game already has DLC quests and one of them is The Ritual of the Berserker. To complete this quest, players will have to find the Nightshade location in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Nightshade Location

The Nightshade location AC Valhalla is in the graveyards of East Anglia in the England region. The Nightshade is a greenish plant that can be harvested by interacting with it. These graveyards can be found near churches. One graveyard is especially close to Edmund’s hope fast travel point. Players can use this fast travel point then use the raven view to find the graveyard. The Nightshade location can be easily found inside the graveyard.

AC Valhalla Stavanger Wealth

Players of AC Valhalla will often find themselves looking for loot and wealth to upgrade their accessories. Ingots are a great way to amass some wealth and they have spread around in several locations on the map. The Stavanger ingot or Stavanger Wealth can be found inside a house in Stavanger. This house has a barred door and the players have to find an out of the box way to access the contents of the house. Follow this Stavanger Wealth walkthrough to enter the house and retrieve the contents of the chest inside:

Firstly, there is no way to enter the house from the ground so the players should put their climbing shoes on.

From the top of the house, players will find a structure that extends to the roof.

This structure has weak and breakable side panels

Players can use arrows or melee attacks in AC Valhalla to destroy weak structures

After breaking the structure, the player should have enough area to slide down inside and loot the chest

Looting the chest will provide the players with Stavanger Wealth, which is a carbon ingot, very helpful in upgrading gear.

Players shouldn’t leave just yet as the house still contains some valuable items

Players should look through the house for silver lying around

There should also be a table inside the house which has Hoard Orders lying on top of it

Players can just break the wood barring the door from opening to leave the house after collecting everything.

