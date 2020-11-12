AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About The AC Valhalla Nightshade Location

Quick links:
Every player is lost within the beautiful realm of AC Valhalla. Players are embracing the Norse Folklore and are enveloped in the intriguing campaign of the game. AC Valhalla lets the player be in the shoes of a Viking Warrior and unleash their wrath in the most satisfying ways. The game already has DLC quests and one of them is The Ritual of the Berserker. To complete this quest, players will have to find the Nightshade location in AC Valhalla.
The Nightshade location AC Valhalla is in the graveyards of East Anglia in the England region. The Nightshade is a greenish plant that can be harvested by interacting with it. These graveyards can be found near churches. One graveyard is especially close to Edmund’s hope fast travel point. Players can use this fast travel point then use the raven view to find the graveyard. The Nightshade location can be easily found inside the graveyard.
Players of AC Valhalla will often find themselves looking for loot and wealth to upgrade their accessories. Ingots are a great way to amass some wealth and they have spread around in several locations on the map. The Stavanger ingot or Stavanger Wealth can be found inside a house in Stavanger. This house has a barred door and the players have to find an out of the box way to access the contents of the house. Follow this Stavanger Wealth walkthrough to enter the house and retrieve the contents of the chest inside:
