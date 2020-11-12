Ac Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Solve Seahenge Puzzle In AC Valhalla

Quick links:
Assassins Creed Valhalla is in the stores now and pretty much every player is getting their hands on a copy of the most recent Assassins Creed game. Ubisoft has made a huge action RPG this time around with Norse folklore as their experience. The game has countless missions to finish, riddles to understand, fortunes to loot, and places to investigate. The establishment is additionally known for its notable precision of the portrayal of historic functions previously. One of the mysteries players have been asking about is how to solve seahenge.
Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About AC Valhalla Take Or Leave Resource Choice Impacts
Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Parry In The Game And Perfect Your Combat Skills
Seahenge is a real-life structure that has made its way into the realm of AC Valhalla. The Seahenge has been named after Stonehenge after its original name was lost in 1998. The AC Valhalla Seahenge has a puzzle attached to it. Here’s how to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla:
Players will receive a quest from a woman called Mild Hunt. In this quest, the woman will ask the player to find 3 deer antlers and get for her. The woman mentions deer antlers, but what she is actually looking for is reindeer antlers and this could stir up some confusion for the players. The other cumbersome part of this quest is finding the 3 reindeer antlers in AC Valhalla. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Reindeer Antlers:
Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Know All About The Offchurch Loot Locations
Also read: Ac Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Complete AC Valhalla's The Stench Of Treachery Quest