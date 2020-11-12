Ac Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Solve Seahenge Puzzle In AC Valhalla

Assassins Creed Valhalla is in the stores now and pretty much every player is getting their hands on a copy of the most recent Assassins Creed game. Ubisoft has made a huge action RPG this time around with Norse folklore as their experience. The game has countless missions to finish, riddles to understand, fortunes to loot, and places to investigate. The establishment is additionally known for its notable precision of the portrayal of historic functions previously. One of the mysteries players have been asking about is how to solve seahenge.

How to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla

Seahenge is a real-life structure that has made its way into the realm of AC Valhalla. The Seahenge has been named after Stonehenge after its original name was lost in 1998. The AC Valhalla Seahenge has a puzzle attached to it. Here’s how to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla:

The players will have to go to a small rock in the center of the seahenge

This rock will contain a symbol on the top that players need to memorize

Now the player should move back and switch on their Odin Sight by holding R3 on their controller

This will emit a blue pulse from the player and make the marks on the seahenge visible

Now the player just needs to keep moving the frame and Eivor until all the marks align to make the symbol on the stone in the center.

The easiest way to solve the puzzle is to stand west of the AC Valhalla seahenge and look towards the east.

The player will receive one skill point for solving this puzzle

AC Valhalla Reindeer Antlers

Players will receive a quest from a woman called Mild Hunt. In this quest, the woman will ask the player to find 3 deer antlers and get for her. The woman mentions deer antlers, but what she is actually looking for is reindeer antlers and this could stir up some confusion for the players. The other cumbersome part of this quest is finding the 3 reindeer antlers in AC Valhalla. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Reindeer Antlers:

First, the player needs to equip themselves with bows and arrows to hunt the reindeers

The game is very true to life and reindeer are found in the mountainous region of the game just like in real life.

The player can use any of the hilly regions, on the east, north, and south of the map to find the reindeer

Not every reindeer will drop an antler every time, some won’t, so the players will need to keep on hunting until they collect three reindeer.

The player can use their Raven to point out the locations of the reindeer beforehand.

Once all Reindeer Antlers are collected, the player can head back to the woman that gave the quest to receive their reward.

