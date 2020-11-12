AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Find AC Valhalla Ledecestrescire Hoard Map Location

AC Valhalla is available for purchase now. The latest game by Ubisoft is the perfect combination of intricate RPG mechanics and a beautiful storyline. The game also brings the players a step closer to the world of Norse Folklore. The game has a massive amount of quests with valuable rewards waiting at the end of it. A new game feature has been added where the players can hoard treasures with the help of the treasure maps hidden throughout the game. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla Ledecestrescire hoard location.

AC Valhalla Ledecestrescire hoard map location

Every region has a treasure map with the location of the treasure and the answer to the puzzle hidden in it. Players need to find the maps to understand where the hoard locations are. Ledecestrescire has its own treasure map too. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Ledecestrescire hoard map location:

To find the Ledecestrescire hoard map location the players need to head towards the water body in the region.

Near the water body, the players will spot a tunnel that leads under nearby ruins

The players need to keep moving towards the end of the tunnel and then take a right

As soon as they take a right, they will find a box blocking their path

The players need to destroy this box and slide into the crevice to find the map

This is the simple map with the iconic ‘X’ marking the spot to the Ledecestrescire hoard location

The Ledecestrescire hoard location can be found with the help of this map. The map has a massive stone in it, this stone can be found towards the north of where the map was found.

There is no other stone that has the shape or size like the one on the map anywhere in the region, so it is very hard to miss

When they find the stone, the players need to look for a small hole in the center of this stone

Then need to slide inside this gap to find the treasure they are looking for.

How to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla?

Seahenge is a real-life structure that has made its way into the realm of AC Valhalla. The Seahenge has been named after Stonehenge after its original name was lost in 1998. The AC Valhalla Seahenge has a puzzle attached to it. Here’s how to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla:

The players will have to go to a small rock in the center of the seahenge

This rock will contain a symbol on the top that players need to memorize

Now the player should move back and switch on their Odin Sight by holding R3 on their controller

This will emit a blue pulse from the player and make the marks on the seahenge visible

Now the player just needs to keep moving the frame and Eivor until all the marks align to make the symbol on the stone in the center.

The easiest way to solve the puzzle is to stand west of the AC Valhalla seahenge and look towards the east.

The player will receive one skill point for solving this puzzle

