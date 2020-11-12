AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Get Excalibur, The Legendary Sword

Quick links:
Each player is lost inside the excellent domain of AC Valhalla. Players are grasping the Norse Folklore and are wrapped in the captivating world of the game. AC Valhalla leaves the player alone in the shoes of a Viking Warrior and releases their rage in the most fulfilling ways. AC Valhalla also has a spectacular collection of weapons to choose from and a plethora of types and categories of weapons too. Players have been asking how to get Excalibur in Ac Valhalla.
The Excalibur is one of the most legendary and popular swords in the game and in real life. There has been massive folklore about Excalibur. To find and wield this legendary sword, players need to find 11 treasures of Britain Tablets. 3 of these tablets have to be obtained by defeating Zealots and others are hidden in various parts of England. Here are the locations for all the 11 Treasures of Britain Tablets to unlock the AC Valhalla Excalibur:
The job is not done yet. After finding all the 11 tablets, the players still need to locate the Excalibur in AC Valhalla. The secret location for the AC Valhalla Excalibur is below Stonehenge but it isn’t that simple. Here's how to get Excalibur location AC Valhalla:
The Nightshade location AC Valhalla is in the graveyards of East Anglia in the England region. The Nightshade is a greenish plant that can be harvested by interacting with it. These graveyards can be found near churches. One graveyard is especially close to Edmund’s hope fast travel point. Players can use this fast travel point then use the raven view to find the graveyard. The Nightshade location can be easily found inside the graveyard.
