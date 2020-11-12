AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Get Excalibur, The Legendary Sword

Each player is lost inside the excellent domain of AC Valhalla. Players are grasping the Norse Folklore and are wrapped in the captivating world of the game. AC Valhalla leaves the player alone in the shoes of a Viking Warrior and releases their rage in the most fulfilling ways. AC Valhalla also has a spectacular collection of weapons to choose from and a plethora of types and categories of weapons too. Players have been asking how to get Excalibur in Ac Valhalla.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About The Choice And Impacts Of Spare Or Kill Leofrith

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Find AC Valhalla Ledecestrescire Hoard Map Location

How to get Excalibur in AC Valhalla?

The Excalibur is one of the most legendary and popular swords in the game and in real life. There has been massive folklore about Excalibur. To find and wield this legendary sword, players need to find 11 treasures of Britain Tablets. 3 of these tablets have to be obtained by defeating Zealots and others are hidden in various parts of England. Here are the locations for all the 11 Treasures of Britain Tablets to unlock the AC Valhalla Excalibur:

Essexe: Sancta Maria Abbey (Zealot)

Suthsexe: Crawley (Zealot)

Cent: Tonbridge Monastery (Zealot)

Essexe: Old Cellar

Suthsexe: Santlacne Mine

Cent: Cavern of Trials

East Anglia: Grimes Graves

Hamtunscire: Red Lichen Cavern

Hamtunscire: Wocig

Eurvicscire: Wiccan’s Cave

Snotinghamscire: Deoraby Spar Cavern

AC Valhalla Excalibur Location

The job is not done yet. After finding all the 11 tablets, the players still need to locate the Excalibur in AC Valhalla. The secret location for the AC Valhalla Excalibur is below Stonehenge but it isn’t that simple. Here's how to get Excalibur location AC Valhalla:

First, the players need to head to Myriddin’s cave near the Stonehenge

This area is filled with bears, so the players should stay on guard to avoid being ambushed.

They need to follow this cave until they are right under the Stonehenge

If and only if they have found all the 11 Tablets, Excalibur will illuminate the whole room and the players can obtain it.

AC Valhalla Nightshade Location

The Nightshade location AC Valhalla is in the graveyards of East Anglia in the England region. The Nightshade is a greenish plant that can be harvested by interacting with it. These graveyards can be found near churches. One graveyard is especially close to Edmund’s hope fast travel point. Players can use this fast travel point then use the raven view to find the graveyard. The Nightshade location can be easily found inside the graveyard.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn More About The Complex AC Valhalla Skill Tree Map

Also read: Ac Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Solve Seahenge Puzzle In AC Valhalla