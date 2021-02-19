AC Valhalla Impaling The Seax: Check Out How To Complete Impaling The Seax Quest Here

AC Valhalla is on track to being one of the most played games in recent times. The Norse folklore-inspired game immerses the player in such a fashion that they end up spending hours at a time without realizing it. AC Valhalla has created a rich and deep excursion that is also long, it is filled with quests, events, treasures, and more. Ubisoft also constantly updates the game to provide new content for the players and also to fix the issues to create a smoother gameplay experience. Players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Impaling the Seax Quest.

AC Valhalla Impaling the Seax Quest

AC Valhalla has many quests for the players to take part in, there are categories to the type of quests players can play in the game. The players can try out main quests, side quests, world quests, and more. Impaling the Seax quest can be found in the Wincestre area of AC Valhalla. Check out how to complete the Impaling the Seax Quest in AC Valhalla here.

When the quest starts, the players will have to talk to Goodwin, this character has passed out on the drinking table and informs Eivor about the Bishop’s demise.

Eivor doesn’t believe what Goodwin says and wants to see for himself, so the players will have to head to the Bishop’s Funeral that is happening a little further off from their location.

Once they reach the location, the player needs to start investigating, when they talk to the Bishop’s sister, Eivor is attacked by two guards, after defeating them Eivor gets to know about the person responsible and goes on a hunt for him.

Ealferth the Seax is the character that Eivor is looking for and he can be found in the Wincestre great hall.

When the players reach this location, they will find the doors are locked. They will need to go around the building to find a ladder, leading to an open window, this will be their infiltration point.

Once the players have entered the building through the window, they will find themselves on top of a beam, looking over the Seax and his guards. The player can either assassinate the Seax from above or take Ealferth and his guards head-on.

After the deed is done, the players need to head over to the Order’s Temple. Once they reach, they need to defeat 5 guards and head to a small door in the Courtyard of the temple.

The players will have to investigate this area until a cutscene is initiated. After that, they need to leave the temple, and the AC Valhalla Impaling the Seax quest will be completed.

