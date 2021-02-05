AC Valhalla The Rake: Learn More About The Maegester Of The Wardens Of Faith Here

AC Valhalla is the latest game by Ubisoft. This game is the latest installment to the Assassins Creed Franchise. This game takes up the background of Norse Folklore and provides the players with some good old Action-RPG fun. The game has a huge amount of quests to complete, numerous mysteries to unlock, and a massive amount of treasures to find. The game also has quite a few legendary weapons and gear that players can find throughout the game. Players want to learn more about AC Valhalla The Rake.

AC Valhalla The Rake

In AC Valhalla players will chase and furthermore be chased by a cult of individuals called the Order of The Ancients. The objective of each player is to destroy this cult and execute all of them. Certain individuals from the cult can be found effectively and others will require some research. Players should search for hints to reveal certain areas and characters of the Order of the Ancients.

Sister Blaeswith, The Archbishop’s Shadow is The Rake. She is the Maegester for the Wardens of Faith. The recommended level to take on this enemy is 130. Players will have to find kill all the other Wardens of faith to find The Rake Location. Check out all the Wardens needed to be killed to find the Rake Location below:

The Oil

The Gallows

The Quill

The Seax

The Bell

The Sickle

After killing the Sickle players will learn the Rake Location. The Rake is located at St. Martin's Church in Canterbury, Cent.

AC Valhalla Order of the Ancients

In AC Valhalla the players will go up against a cult called the Order of the Ancients. There have always been two cults going at each other’s throats in each game and that is the Assassins and the Templars. Before these cults were formed, they already existed in society, serving different cults.

In AC Odyssey the cult players were up against was the cult of Kosmos and the Order of the Ancients take up this role in AC Valhalla. In every Assassins Creed game, there has always been a group of people that are hunting and being hunted by the protagonist.

First, it used to be Templars against the Assassins, but since the world of Assassins Creed has grown into a different direction, the names of these groups have also changed. However, these groups are believed to be the early descendants of the Templars.

