AC Valhalla Celtic Cross Shield: Check Out The Mythical Celtic Cross Shield Here

AC Valhalla has been in stores for some time now and it has become quite famous. The Norse Folklore, Action-RPG blend is adored by all and players go through huge chunks of time in this game. The mission itself is a monstrous excursion and players will wind up going through over 50 Hours simply attempting to finish the primary mission of the game. Players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Celtic Cross Shield.

AC Valhalla Celtic Cross Shield

AC Valhalla keeps adding new weapons and armors to the game with updates. They have added a great deal of content for free in the previous AC Valhalla update. Now, most of the items that are coming to the game cannot be unlocked and need to be purchased through in-game purchases and the Celtic Cross Shield is one of those items. The Celtic Cross Shield costs 350 Helix Credits to purchase, check out the stats for this shield below:

Class: Wolf

Attack: 110

Speed: 46

Block: 120

Stun: 134

Critical Chance: 73

Weight: 13

How to get Excalibur in AC Valhalla?

The Excalibur is one of the most legendary and popular swords in the game and in real life. There has been massive folklore about the Excalibur. To find and wield this legendary sword, players need to find 11 treasures of Britain Tablets. 3 of these tablets have to be obtained by defeating Zealots and others are hidden in various parts of England. Here are the locations for all the 11 Treasures of Britain Tablets to unlock the AC Valhalla Excalibur:

Essexe: Sancta Maria Abbey (Zealot)

Suthsexe: Crawley (Zealot)

Cent: Tonbridge Monastery (Zealot)

Essexe: Old Cellar

Suthsexe: Santlacne Mine

Cent: Cavern of Trials

East Anglia: Grimes Graves

Hamtunscire: Red Lichen Cavern

Hamtunscire: Wocig

Eurvicscire: Wiccan’s Cave

Snotinghamscire: Deoraby Spar Cavern

AC Valhalla Excalibur Location

The job is not done yet, after finding all the 11 tablets, the players still need to locate the Excalibur in AC Valhalla. The secret location for the AC Valhalla Excalibur is below Stonehenge but it isn’t that simple. Here how to get Excalibur location AC Valhalla:

First, the players need to head to Myriddin’s cave near the Stonehenge

This area is filled with bears, so the players should stay on guard to avoid being ambushed.

They need to follow this cave until they are right under the Stonehenge

If and only if they have found all the 11 Tablets, the Excalibur will illuminate the whole room and the players can obtain it.

