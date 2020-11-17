AC Valhalla Jorvik Location: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Quick links:
AC Valhalla released on the 10th of November and has been presenting the players with a lot of treasure and horde maps for different regions. One of the regions is known as Jorvik and it also has a unique hoard map which leads the players to buried treasure in AC Valhalla and is also one of the largest towns in the game. Continue reading to know about the Jorvik location.
AC Valhalla download is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows. AC Valhalla treasure and hoard maps can be sometimes easy and at times challenge. They present the player with a number of objectives that will require them to find a map, solve some clues, and then locate some buried treasure.
Players will be able to locate this treasure hoard map at a large, church-like building in the region of Jorvik. Upon reaching, there will be a visible entrance that leads to the inside of the building. This will be blocked by one of the shelving units that can be easily dragged and moved. All you need to do is just move it out of the way for reaching the hoard map that is hidden inside.
Now when you inspect this clude it will read - From the top of Forseti’s Rest, you will see a lady standing on the southern boundary of Jorvik, looking at the river day and night. The treasure is protected by her trained eye. She is a blessed one, eternally loyal to the relics of the lost saints.
The area containing the treasure is in Forseti's Rest. This is the area surrounding one of the fast travel points in Jorvik. The lady that is standing on the southern border is actually a statue. Just climb the statue after which you will be able to obtain the treasure on her hand.
