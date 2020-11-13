AC Valhalla Rumors Of Leicester: Here's A Complete Guide To Help You

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series and falls under the game genre of action role-playing video game. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft, Valhalla is the successor of Assassin's Creed Odyssey which came out in 2018.

Also read | Genshin Impact: Here Are Some Known Unusual Hilichurl Locations And Timings

AC Valhalla: Rumors of Leicester

Also read | Black Ops Cold War: The Upcoming Dark Matter Camo Skin Leaked? Details Here

This Arc is going to remain easy to go through until you get to the third mission which is known as the Rumors of Ledestre. This will direct the player to speak with the lookout Ivarr in the city of Ledesestre and he will have some leads on Burgred's whereabouts. Valhalla's quest trackers are not that tough to understand so as to make the game more immersive.

The first thing that you need to do is to shove off to Ledecestre.

The easiest way to do this is by getting on your longboat and the travelling along the Soar River

Keep going till you eventually reach Ledecestre's dock This is northeast from the Glen Ford Camp.

Now once you're anchored you'll notice a damaged tower overlooking the dock.

You can go ahead and use your trusty raven Synin to locate it.

Here you will find Ivarr waiting for you on top.

Upon speaking to him, this quest will head towards its completion.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | AC Valhalla Guide: Here Are All The Flyting Answers From The New Ubisoft Release

Also read | AC Valhalla Yellow Longship Location: Follow This Guide To Find The Yellow Longship