AC Valhalla Old Wounds: Who Is The Real Culprit In The Old Wounds Quest?

AC Valhalla has been finally released and it comes loaded with exciting missions and guests. As you progress in the game, you will come across the Old Wounds mission where you will need to find the real traitor between Lork and Gerhild. You will run into two individuals as part of the questline. Here, you need to have a conversation with both the guys until you exhaust the dialogue. This will ultimately lead you to the real traitor in the quest. So, let us find out who the real traitor is in this AC Valhalla guide.

AC Valhalla Old Wounds traitor guide

Of the two suspects, you should note that there is only one traitor, although you may be confused to believe that both of them could be the culprits. As you have a dialogue and continue to search the camp, you will realise that Gerhild is actually the true traitor in the quest. When you first speak with Gerhild, she will tell you that she was out hunting for meat, however, you will realise that there was already a stack of meat when you start searching the camp. This will indicate that she was clearly lying about the hunting part. Confront her again and she will reveal that she was actually meeting a Saxon man for certain reasons.

After speaking with Rollo, you will also learn that Gerhild could be sleeping with a Saxon, instead of meeting him. You need to make sure that you accuse Gerhild as the true traitor in the quest to prevent Estrid from getting injured later in the campaign. Lork, on the other hand, comes out clean. If you accuse Lork as the traitor, it will result in Estrid getting injured later on in the Essexe story arc. Picking Gerhild as an accuse will ensure that she doesn't lead to any further troubles, including giving away locations in the future.

AC Valhalla was released on November 10, 2020. The video game is now available across various platforms including Xbox Series X and Series S, the PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

Image credits: Ubisoft