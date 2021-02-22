AC Valhalla The Sickle Location: Learn Where To Find This Wardens Of Faith Member Here

AC Valhalla is rising in fame by the day. The game brings Norse folklore as a background to the campaign. The game is an Action-RPG and consists of choices and impacts. AC Valhalla has a satisfying combat system, which gives the player various combat styles to choose their own style of playing. The game also has a plethora of quests with valuable rewards waiting at the end of each. There are also a lot of mysteries to unlock and places to explore in AC Valhalla. There are a lot of players asking about AC Valhalla The Sickle Location.

AC Valhalla The Sickle Location

In the Assassins Creed Franchise, the main protagonist of the story is always hunted by a Cult, that has malicious plans for the world. In the previous games, Assassins were hunted by Templars, then in the newer games, they introduced specific cults. AC Odyssey had the Cult of Kosmos and now the latest AC Valhalla has the Order of the Ancients. These Order of Ancients has wings of people that are spread across the world and the players must hunt them before they hunt them.

Heika of Friesland is the Sickle, she is the second member of the Wardens of Faith. The approximate level needed to take on this Foe is 160. Players will need to investigate 2 clues to uncover The Sickle Location in AC Valhalla. Here are the clues needed to find The Sickle location:

First, the players will have to investigate Maeldun's Saltern Camp, along the eastern coast of Essexe and kill the Woden Zealot

Then the player will find a note found inside a barred building, at Maeldun's Saltern Camp, from the previous clue, reveals The Sickle's identity and location.

AC Valhalla Spare or Kill Leofrith

Players will come across a huge number of choices in the game. In RPGs, choices and impacts are crucial to the game. The player is playing the role of the character and they have the freedom to drive the story as they want with the choices they make and the impacts those choices create.

Leofrith is a boss in AC Valhalla that the players will get into blows with a little ahead in the game. Leofrith is an elite soldier and isn’t the easiest to defeat. After winning the battle against Leofrith, Odin the god of the gods himself comes down next to Eivor and gives him the choice to either spare or kill Leofrith. Here are the impacts for AC Valhalla Spare or Kill Leofrith choice:

Kill Leofrith

If the players decide to kill Leofrith, Eivor will end his life in one blow and he will receive the Warrior’s death every Viking hopes for.

Spare Leofrith

If the Player decides to spare Leofrith, it will be a lot more beneficial to them. Leofrith and Eivor will exchange valuable information. Eivor will let Leofrith know that King Bungred left him and his people alone to sail for Rome. Leofrith is grateful for this information and in exchange, lets Eivor know that Zealots of the Order of the Ancients have a scroll with Eivor’s name written on it.

