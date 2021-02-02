AC Valhalla Vili Or Trygve: Who Should Be The Next Jarl Of Snotinghamscire?

In the AC Valhalla community, gamers often wonder what are the consequences of choosing the next Jarl for Snotinghamscire? Who will be the next Jarl of Snotinghamscire? Is it Vili or Trygve? Unfortunately, many people are not able to find the answers. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is AC Valhalla Vili or Trygve, what are the consequences of choosing the next Jarl for Snotinghamscire and more.

Also read: Apex Legends season 8 fuse abilities: Find out everything about this new character.

There are several choices you need to make in AC Valhalla because you work towards defeating England’s Saxon forces. Appointing the new Jarl of Snotinghamscire is one among them. And your friend Vili is one of the candidates. But the biggest problem is that he isn’t ready for all the new responsibilities that come with the position. So you need to carefully consider whether he is the right person for the job. In the coming section, we’ll look at what are the consequences of choosing Vili or Trygve as the new Jarl of Snotinghamscire.

Also read: Roblox Camera Glitch: How to fix the Roblox camera glitch, explained.

What are the consequences of choosing Vili or Trygve as the new Jarl of Snotinghamscire?

During the Farewells and Legacies mission in AC Valhalla, you’ll be given a task to choose who is the next Jarl of Snotinghamscire. There are two options for you, namely Vili and Trygve. Unlike the other story choices, this task includes two opportunities for you to direct the happenings of Valhalla’s storyline. The appearance of the second choice is determined by the answer for your first task.

Also read: Rocket League error 42, version mismatch, and frequent crashes: How to fix them?

Eivor must decide the next Jarl of Snotinghamscire. After securing the alliance with Lincolnscire and Jorvik, Eivor is summoned to Snotingham by Vili, a childhood friend. Eivor is eager to reunite with Vili, but soon learns that it's Vili's father, Hemming Jarl, who needs help. Hemming Jarl is ill, and soon it will be up to Eivor to choose Vili or Trygve to succeed him.

Also read: Ac Valhalla Suthsexe Treehouse Shoppe: what is it? A comprehensive guide.

Before the choice can be made, Eivor must help Hemming Jarl and Vili fight off the Picts who have been at war with them. During the battle at Ulkerthorpe, Hemming Jarl is pretty significantly injured and he asks Eivor for help in choosing the next jarl to succeed him. Eivor agrees and travels to Stoneburgh with Vili. There, they find the town on fire and the people trapped. Together they save whoever they can. After this happens, the news arrives that Hemming Jarl is dying. After Hemming Jarl's death, both Vili and Trygve must prepare for his burial at Odin's Rest and the upcoming Althing, with Eivor's help. Eivor must make a difficult choice and seeks the counsel of a local seer. In the vision that follows, Eivor sees Hemming Jarl one last time, but the advice he gives isn't helpful. Still, Eivor knows that Vili doesn't necessarily want to be the next Jarl, but Eivor also learns that Trygve plans to burn himself alive so that he can follow his Jarl. After the burial of Hemming Jarl at the Althing, Vili asks what the decision will be. Eivor has two choices to make here. They are: I see a jarl in you and I see Trygve as jarl, and you with me. Choosing Vili to be the next Jarl means that he will not join you in Ravensthorpe. Choosing Trygve results in Vili joining your crew and you can assign him to your raiding party.