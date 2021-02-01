Ac Valhalla Suthsexe Treehouse Shoppe: What Is It? A Comprehensive Guide

Ac Valhalla is a popular game among the gaming community. It has so many interesting tasks you can complete to earn critical rewards that’ll propel you forward in the game. In this post, we are going to be looking at what is Ac Valhalla Suthsexe Treehouse Shoppe, how to obtain a treasure hoard map from the Ac Valhalla Suthsexe Treehouse Shoppe and more.

In the Ac Valhalla game, there is a total of 18 treasure hoarding maps that can be found. What’s pretty important to note here is that all these maps will have clues and puzzles that are going to lead you to the treasures that contain highly valuable items. On that note, Suthsexe boasts a lot of treasure hoarding maps, which you’ll be able to collect and get the rewards. So basically, in the Suthsexe Treehouse, you’ll be able to get a lot of quality treasure hoarding maps. In the coming section, we’ll learn all about how to get a treasure hoarding map in Suthsexe Treehouse Shoppe.

How to get a treasure hoarding map in Ac Valhalla Suthsexe Treehouse Shoppe?

You need to understand that most of the treasure maps are found when exploring in Ac Valhalla. You’ll find some maps in a hidden room, and on the other hand, you’ll find some maps on a normal desk that no-one cares. Those treasure maps are kept all around the world. But when it comes to obtaining this map, it's slightly different. You’ll get it as a reward for successfully completing a quest.

Go to the Treehouse Shoppe. This can be located in Suthsexe and the Treehouse Shoppe is run by some children. They’ll offer you so many items that you can buy. You can either buy everything that the children offer, or you can buy this important item called the moldy shoe. When you buy a moldy shoe, you’ll also get a small slip of paper tucked inside in order to stop it from wrinkling. Once you own the shoe, take out the small slip carefully. It is the treasure map that you’ve been searching for in order to get it as a reward for successfully completing the quest.

On the treasure map, you’ll see a clue. The clue goes like this. Cissa’s ancient glory guided me West of Brimclif, past the rock bridge, if you believe and maintain your faith, leap, you will find me, the relics of South Saxon Kings awaiting the most devout. The Children of the Aellengi. Your reward for this treasure map is not far. Go to the South and reach the Brimclif Monastery. There’s bridge-like rock surface that leads across to a cross stuck in the ground. Dive off the cliff past the cross. There are some boats under the water. The treasure can be located next to one of the sunken boats. Your reward is a Skull Post Scheme, a decoration item for your settlement.

Ac Valhalla update