Apex Legends Season 8 Fuse Abilities: Find Out Everything About This New Character

Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person hero shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The game was released for all the major gaming platforms which include Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on the 4th of February, 2019. This was done without any announcement or marketing. Continue reading this article to know about the Apex Legends new character and more.

Apex Legends Season 8 Fuse Abilities & Fuse Legendary Skins

Fuse can carry an extra grenade and then throw them further than other Legends. When Fuse runs out of grenades, he can start deploying his Knuckle Cluster to launch a cluster bomb and this bomb can continuously expel airburst explosives when hit. Fuse can also use "Wally" to shoot out the Motherlode – a massive bombardment that surrounds his target in an awesome ring of flames.

Passive: Grenadier – Fuse's mechanical arm throws ordnances farther, faster and more accurately. Fuse can also stack more grenades per inventory slot than other Legends.

Tactical: Knuckle Cluster – Deploy a cluster bomb that splinters out mini-concussion mines.

Ultimate: The Motherlode – Bring out Fuse's rocket launcher "Wally" to drop ordnance that surrounds the target in a ring of flames.

With the arrival of Fuse, the King’s Canyon map is going to be reshaped a lot. Rampart’s tactical wall will now have HP while building, thus helping it not get destroyed mid-build. Wraith will also get a hitbox adjustment. Another addition to the Apex Legends family is the Fuse Voice Actor for Apex Legends. The voice actor is a long time gamer, Ben Prendergast.

Weapon Meta Updates

Fully Kitted Rotation Removed: Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, Alternator Added: R-301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, Spitfire

Attachments We are removing the Gold Barrel from the loot pool

Hop Ups The Double Tap hop up will be removed from the loot pool The Anvil Rounds hop up will be added into the loot pool

Volt Bullet damage decreased from 16 to 15

Alternator Bullet damage increased from 15 to 16

Spitfire Bullet damage increased from 18 to 19 Reload speed increased from 2.8 seconds to 3.2 Empty Reload speed increased from 3.33 seconds to 3.8

EVA 8 Fire rate increased from 2.0 to 2.1



Bug Fixes

Caustic Sonar abilities no longer stop Caustic’s highlight vision.

Loba Fixed a few exploitable areas on Kings Canyon that Loba was able to reach via her Bracelet.

Rampart Jumpads in Octane’s town takeover no longer allow Rampart to place Sheila on them. Fixed an issue with Rampart's passive persisting even after changing characters in Firing Range

Havoc Fixed an issue causing the Havoc to have 100% accuracy when hip-fired through Rampart’s Amped Cover.

Peacekeeper Fixed a POV issue that occurred when using Horizon’s abilities, then immediately going into ADS with a Peacekeeper.

Clubs Re-enabled ability to invite friends to club from friends list Fixed an issue causing some users who have opted out of "Last Squad Invites" to not appear in club event timelines when placing in the top 5 of a match Failing to connect to the club database no longer leads to a misleading "Kicked from club" message Players will no longer be kicked from clubs when switching to another profile on Xbox.

MISC Fixed an issue with crowds not cheering in Pathfinder’s Town takeover. Fixed an issue preventing some heirlooms from appearing in the heirloom shop. Fixed an issue that allowed Thermites to deal damage through certain walls on Olympus.



