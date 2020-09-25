Amazon Luna Games List: All Video Games Coming To The Cloud Gaming Service

Amazon has unveiled a new cloud gaming platform called Luna at its recently held Alexa hardware event. The new Amazon gaming service is currently available in early access for US gamers at $5.99 a month. This will give users the ability to play games on two devices simultaneously. Amazon Luna will take on the likes of Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Microsoft’s xCloud, Google’s Stadia, and a bunch of other popular cloud gaming services.

Amazon Luna games list

The cloud gaming service from Amazon will boost of a library of more than 100 video games in early access. Here's a list of some of the video games that will be available on Amazon Luna:

Resident Evil 7

The Surge 2

Control

Hard Reset Redux

The Surge

Atomik: RunGunJumpGun

GRID

Abzu

Tacoma

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Iconoclasts

Indivisible

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition

SteamWorld Quest

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition

Mighty Switch Force! Collection

The Mummy Demastered

Blasphemous

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

River City Girls

Tangledeep

Yooka-Laylee

Yoku’s Island Express

Lumines Remastered

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Redout: Solar Challenge Edition

Rez Infinite

Metro Exodus

Valfaris

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition

AO Tennis 2

Wonder Boy: The Dragon Trap

Sonic Mania Plus

Rime

The Sexy Brutale

R-Type Dimensions EX

Star Wars Pinball

Infinite Minigolf

Deponia Doomsday

Obduction

Shadow Tactics

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Furi

Aragami

Ghost of a Tale

Contra Anniversary Collection

DiRT Rally 2.0

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

Tennis World Tour 2

Super Mega Baseball 3

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Blazing Chrome

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Panzer Dragoon Remake

Overcooked! 2

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Paper Beast

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

CrossCode

Everspace

XIII

SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Goodbye Deponia

Thimbleweed Park

Amazon hasn’t provided any exact details about when we can expect a global launch, however, it is learnt that the service will be initially available on Fire TV, Windows PC, and Mac platforms. In addition, it will also be compatible with the iPhone, iPad through web apps. The company is also working on an Android version of the streaming service, but there aren't any exact details on the availability as of yet. If you are in the US, you can request your invitation for early access at the link here.

Image credits: Amazon