Amazon Luna Games List: All Video Games Coming To The Cloud Gaming Service

Amazon has unveiled a new cloud gaming platform called Luna at its recently held Alexa hardware event. The new Amazon gaming service is currently available in early access for US gamers at $5.99 a month. This will give users the ability to play games on two devices simultaneously. Amazon Luna will take on the likes of Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Microsoft’s xCloud, Google’s Stadia, and a bunch of other popular cloud gaming services.
The cloud gaming service from Amazon will boost of a library of more than 100 video games in early access. Here's a list of some of the video games that will be available on Amazon Luna:
Amazon hasn’t provided any exact details about when we can expect a global launch, however, it is learnt that the service will be initially available on Fire TV, Windows PC, and Mac platforms. In addition, it will also be compatible with the iPhone, iPad through web apps. The company is also working on an Android version of the streaming service, but there aren't any exact details on the availability as of yet. If you are in the US, you can request your invitation for early access at the link here.
Image credits: Amazon