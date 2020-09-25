Last Updated:

Amazon Luna Games List: All Video Games Coming To The Cloud Gaming Service

Gamers in the US have been invited to request early access to Amazon's new cloud gaming service, Luna. Scroll on to check out the Amazon Luna games list.

Written By
Danish Ansari
Amazon Luna

Amazon has unveiled a new cloud gaming platform called Luna at its recently held Alexa hardware event. The new Amazon gaming service is currently available in early access for US gamers at $5.99 a month. This will give users the ability to play games on two devices simultaneously. Amazon Luna will take on the likes of Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Microsoft’s xCloud, Google’s Stadia, and a bunch of other popular cloud gaming services. 

Amazon Luna games list

The cloud gaming service from Amazon will boost of a library of more than 100 video games in early access. Here's a list of some of the video games that will be available on Amazon Luna:

  • Resident Evil 7
  • The Surge 2
  • Control
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • The Surge
  • Atomik: RunGunJumpGun
  • GRID
  • Abzu
  • Tacoma
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Iconoclasts
  • Indivisible
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition
  • SteamWorld Quest
  • Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition
  • Mighty Switch Force! Collection
  • The Mummy Demastered
  • Blasphemous
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • River City Girls
  • Tangledeep
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yoku’s Island Express
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  • Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
  • Rez Infinite
  • Metro Exodus
  • Valfaris
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon Trap
  • Sonic Mania Plus
  • Rime
  • The Sexy Brutale
  • R-Type Dimensions EX
  • Star Wars Pinball
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Deponia Doomsday
  • Obduction
  • Shadow Tactics
  • Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
  • Furi
  • Aragami
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Contra Anniversary Collection
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Blazing Chrome
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  • Panzer Dragoon Remake
  • Overcooked! 2
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Paper Beast
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
  • CrossCode
  • Everspace
  • XIII
  • SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Goodbye Deponia
  • Thimbleweed Park

Amazon hasn’t provided any exact details about when we can expect a global launch, however, it is learnt that the service will be initially available on Fire TV, Windows PC, and Mac platforms. In addition, it will also be compatible with the iPhone, iPad through web apps. The company is also working on an Android version of the streaming service, but there aren't any exact details on the availability as of yet. If you are in the US, you can request your invitation for early access at the link here.

Image credits: Amazon

First Published:
