What Time Does Pre Order Start For Xbox Series X And Series S?

Gaming fans can finally pre-order Microsoft's next-generation gaming consoles Xbox Series X and Series S before they are released later this year. The company recently announced the pre-order date and time for both the consoles and it is advised that you act quickly if you are keen to get the new Xbox console at the earliest.

What time does pre order start for Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X pre-orders will go live on September 22, 2020. The timings will vary depending on your region. In the US, the pre-orders will begin at 8 AM Pacific Time. In the UK, the pre-orders will open at 8 AM British Summer Time. For those in India, the pre-orders are already live on Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital.

How to pre order the new Xbox Series X?

Interested buyers can pre-order the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S from the Microsoft Store. One can also pre-order the console from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameStop, Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and others. It is likely that the pre-orders will be sold out soon enough.

If you are in the UK, you can pre-order the Xbox Series or Series from the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Dixons, GAME, Argos, John Lewis, Currys PC World, Smyths Toys, Simply Game, AO, VERY, Tesco, Shopto and other retailers.

Xbox Series X and Series S price

The Xbox Series X will retail for $499 (₹49,990), whereas the Xbox Series S will be available at a much cheaper price tag, at just $299 (₹34,990). Buyers can also purchase the Xbox Series X or Series S using Microsoft's Xbox All Access programme. As part of the programme, the Xbox Series X will be available at a low monthly price starting at $34.99 a month for 24 months. The Xbox Series S will go for a starting price of $24.99 a month for 24 months. Interestingly, it does not involve any upfront costs.

If you manage to get your Xbox console delivered on the first day of release, you could be among the first users to try out the some of the highly-anticipated titles including the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gears Tactics, and more.

Image credits: Microsoft