Animal Crossing Mushrooms: What To Do With Mushrooms And How To Find Them

Animal Crossing players have recently taken to their social media accounts to ask a number of questions about the new deep-sea creatures in the game. Recently, they want to know about Animal Crossing mushrooms. So in order to help them out, we have decided to pick some of these questions and answer them. Read more to know about Animal Crossing mushrooms.

Animal Crossing Mushrooms

A number of people have been asking about the Animal Crossing mushrooms currently. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to find rare mushroom Animal Crossing and what do you do with mushrooms in Animal Crossing. This can be found out by looking at the number of videos uploaded by known streamers. But if you still have not been able to figure out how to find rare mushrooms in Animal Crossing and what do you do with mushrooms in Animal Crossing, then don’t worry. We have got you covered with a proper story on Animal Crossing mushrooms. So let’s take a deep dive into the Animal Crossing mushroom.

The gamers are recently trying to find all the information about Animal Crossing mushrooms and how to locate them. Well, there are a total of 5 mushrooms in the game. To help you out with Animal Crossing mushrooms, we have listed down all these mushrooms and their prices. Apart from this, Mushrooms usually start to appear during the last month of Fall. It is because of the start of the Mushrooming Season. For the Northern Hemisphere players, this season occurs in November and May for all the Southern Hemisphere players. The players will need to look at places like Hardwood and Pine (Cedar) or plant them for some mushrooms.

Round Mushroom

Sell Price: 200 Bells

Rarity: Common

Skinny Mushroom

Sell Price: 300 Bells

Rarity: Common

Flat Mushroom

Sell Price: 200 Bells

Rarity: Common

Elegant Mushroom

Sell Price: 10000 Bells

Rarity: Rare

Rare Mushroom

Sell Price: 16000 Bells

Rarity: Very Rare

More about Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game which was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the news addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It was released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get an additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

