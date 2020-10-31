Animal Crossing New Horizons Players Make Most Out Of Halloween Event

Animal Crossing players have been loving the new Halloween event that has just been released by the developers. Because of this, Animal Crossing Halloween event has been trending amongst the gaming community. Thus we have listed down all the information we have about the Animal Crossing Halloween event. Read more to know about the content that has been introduced with Animal Crossing Halloween event.

Also Read | Animal Crossing Switch Console Getting Re-stocked Due To Massive Popularity

Also Read | Animal Crossing Critters Leaving In September; Complete List Of Bugs And Fish Leaving

Animal Crossing New Horizons Halloween Event

Are you as excited as I am? Halloween is tomorrow! Are you ready? Do you have candy? A costume? Is everything decorated? Oh...I'm sorry. I just get caught up in all of it. Have fun, and I hope you stop by Resident Services to say hi...and see our costumes. Heehee! pic.twitter.com/0fRdJf5TVS — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 30, 2020

Animal Crossing New Horizon Halloween even brought in a number of different costumes and Halloween candy. A number of these players have also used this game to create some Trick or Treat games. A Reddit user has shared a post where he/she has created a new game. To play it, the user needs to spin the roulette and the player needs to dig up the matching mark on the ground for the number landed on the roulette. Apart from this, the makers have brought in a lot of content with their Fall Update. Animal Crossing New Horizons Halloween event is soon going to end so try out the new update as soon as possible. Here are all the new features added by makers fro their latest update.

General updates

The following issues occurring in Ver. 1.5.0 have been fixed:

Fixed an issue where some title keywords obtained via Nook Miles would not appear within the Passport. Fixed an issue where certain messages would display in English for users playing in French, Spanish, German, Italian, Dutch or Russian. Fixed an issue where animal residents would talk about pumpkins when given a bamboo shoot. Fixed an issue where it was no longer possible to jump over a river based on the location of certain furniture.

Also Read | Animal Crossing Ally Island: Only Two Days Left! Details About Code & More

More about Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game which was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the news addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It was released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get an additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The game went so popular that even celebrities started playing it. Elijah Wood recently managed to attract a lot of attention when he showed up at fan’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons island to sell some turnips. The Lord Of The Rings actor has also been a part of some video games like Legend of Spyro and Broken Age. this certainly brings out his love for virtual gaming and might explain his excitement for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A number of fans are also appreciating the actor’s efforts to connect with his fans in the virtual game.

Also Read | Animal Crossing 1.4.2 Patch Notes Address Major Issues From Earlier Versions

Also Read | How To Update Animal Crossing: New Horizons On Nintendo Switch?