Animal Crossing November Sea Creatures: Deep Sea Creatures Available In Both Hemispheres

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is known for introducing several new critters on the island with the arrival of new seasons in the game. The new seasons bring plenty of new creatures for players in the Nothern and the Southern Hemispheres. These include different types of bugs, fish, and even some sea creatures. We have already seen the addition of new sea creatures in recent months. Now, the game is introducing fans to another set of unique deep-sea creatures for the month of November. So, if you are wondering which are the sea creatures in Animal Crossing in November, this guide will walk you through all November sea creatures in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing November sea creatures

For the month November, there is a total of five new sea creatures for both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Here's a look at all November sea creatures in Animal Crossing along with their price, availability and other details:

Northern Hemisphere

Critter Price Location Size Availability Dungeness Crab 1,9000 Bells Ocean Medium All day Red King Crab 8,000 Bells Ocean Large All day Sea Cucumber 500 Bells Ocean Medium All day Sea Pig 10,000 Bells Ocean Medium 4 PM - 9 AM Snow Crab 6,000 Bells Ocean Large All day

Southern Hemisphere

Critter Price Location Size Availability Gigas Giant Clam 15,000 Bells Ocean Huge All day Sea Urchin 1,700 Bells Ocean Small All day Slate Pencil Urchin 2,000 Bells Ocean Small 4 PM - 9 AM Spotted Garden Eel 1,100 Bells Ocean Medium 4 PM - 9 AM Vampire Squid 10,000 Bells Ocean Large 4 PM - 9 AM

Players can start hunting for the new critters and also donate a few of them to Blathers to help complete the Museum. Apart from the deep sea creatures, gamers can also catch an assortment of new fish and bugs this entire month. However, you should note that most of the new critters will remain on the island even past November, so there's no hurry to catch them.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch. Make sure that you have the latest update to enjoy the newest features and content.

Image credits: Nintendo