Animal Crossing November Sea Creatures: Deep Sea Creatures Available In Both Hemispheres

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is known for introducing several new critters on the island with the arrival of new seasons in the game. The new seasons bring plenty of new creatures for players in the Nothern and the Southern Hemispheres. These include different types of bugs, fish, and even some sea creatures. We have already seen the addition of new sea creatures in recent months. Now, the game is introducing fans to another set of unique deep-sea creatures for the month of November. So, if you are wondering which are the sea creatures in Animal Crossing in November, this guide will walk you through all November sea creatures in Animal Crossing New Horizons.
For the month November, there is a total of five new sea creatures for both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Here's a look at all November sea creatures in Animal Crossing along with their price, availability and other details:
|Critter
|Price
|Location
|Size
|Availability
|
Dungeness Crab
|1,9000 Bells
|Ocean
|Medium
|
All day
|
Red King Crab
|8,000 Bells
|Ocean
|Large
|
All day
|
Sea Cucumber
|500 Bells
|Ocean
|Medium
|
All day
|
Sea Pig
|10,000 Bells
|Ocean
|Medium
|
4 PM - 9 AM
|
Snow Crab
|6,000 Bells
|Ocean
|Large
|All day
|Critter
|Price
|Location
|Size
|Availability
|
Gigas Giant Clam
|15,000 Bells
|Ocean
|
Huge
|
All day
|
Sea Urchin
|1,700 Bells
|Ocean
|Small
|
All day
|
Slate Pencil Urchin
|2,000 Bells
|Ocean
|
Small
|
4 PM - 9 AM
|
Spotted Garden Eel
|1,100 Bells
|Ocean
|Medium
|
4 PM - 9 AM
|
Vampire Squid
|10,000 Bells
|Ocean
|Large
|
4 PM - 9 AM
Players can start hunting for the new critters and also donate a few of them to Blathers to help complete the Museum. Apart from the deep sea creatures, gamers can also catch an assortment of new fish and bugs this entire month. However, you should note that most of the new critters will remain on the island even past November, so there's no hurry to catch them.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch. Make sure that you have the latest update to enjoy the newest features and content.
Image credits: Nintendo