Animal Crossing: New Horizons Brewster Expansion's November Release Confirmed

Nintendo has released a lot of information about the upcoming releases during the Nintendo Direct live stream. Along with the new Nintendo Switch games, the makers also released details about the upcoming updates for already existing games. An update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the most played on Nintendo Switch was recently announced and a new Brewster Expansion is scheduled to be released soon for players. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are trying to learn more about this ACNH announcement. To help out these players, heels all the information available on the internet about the Brewster Expansion release date. Read more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Brewster Expansion release date

Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future. pic.twitter.com/IXuZtR1fkh — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 23, 2021

Nintendo makers released a small trailer for this Animal Crossing: New Horizons update which shows the entrance to Brewster's cafe, The Roost. The Roost is one of the most awaited updates of the game and thus confirming its release to New Horizons has blown up the community. According to the video released during the Nintendo Direct showcase, brewster’s cafe will be located on the second floor of the museum. The Brewster Expansion update is scheduled to be released in November and Nintendo will release more details about the Brewster Expansion in October.

More about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

These updates were also confirmed by a post released on Animal Crossing: New Horizons' official Twitter account. Before this, a major update was released and an official video called ‘Exploring September’ and gave a visual representation of the changes made to the game. Other updates about ACNH confirms that the fifth series of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards are supposed to release soon. Apart from this, the game developers have been trying their best to make the game as realistic as possible.

Nintendo had added a feature that allows the players to dream in the game. Dreaming could be used to travel through their friend’s island while they were sleeping. The game has also been installed with the crossplay feature to enjoy the game on any platform without losing your game progress. No more information is available about this game. But still., keep an eye out for any updates on ACNH’s official social media handles.

