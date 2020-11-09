Animal Crossing November Fish: Here's A List Of New Fish Added To The Game

Animal Crossing November fish has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the gaming community. Currently, there are over 80 different types of fishes in Animal Crossing. Thus, Animal Crossing November fish has managed to gain a lot of attention currently. Thus we have listed all the new Animal Crossing November fish that have been introduced to the game.

Animal Crossing November fish

Currently, the makers have introduced a total of 8 new fish to the game this November. Apart from the this, the makers have even introduced a number of new Animal Crossing November bugs and fishes. But currently, let’s have a look at all the Animal Crossing November fishes. Read more to know about Animal Crossing new fish November.

Frog

Price: 120

Location: Pond

Shadow Size: Small

Time: All-day

Catfish

Price: 800

Location: Pond

Shadow Size: Medium-large

Time: 4pm - 9am

Nibble fish

Price: 1,500

Location: River

Shadow Size: Tiny

Time: 9am - 4pmc

Angelfish

Price: 3,000

Location: River

Shadow Size: Small

Time: 4pm - 9am

Betta

Price: 2,500

Location: River

Shadow Size: Small

Time: 9am - 4pm

Rainbowfish

Price: 800

Location: River

Shadow Size: Tiny

Time: 9am - 4pm

Giant trevally

Price: 4,500

Location: Pier

Shadow Size: Large

Time: All Day

Mahi-mahi

Price: 6000

Location: Pier

Shadow Size: Large

Time: All Day

More about Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game which was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the news addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date.

It was released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get an additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The game went so popular that even celebrities started playing it. Elijah Wood recently managed to attract a lot of attention when he showed up at fan’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons island to sell some turnips. The Lord Of The Rings actor has also been a part of some video games like Legend of Spyro and Broken Age. this certainly brings out his love for virtual gaming and might explain his excitement for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A number of fans are also appreciating the actor’s efforts to connect with his fans in the virtual game.

