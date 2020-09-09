Apex Legends September Soiree Paused After Dummies Big Day; Possible Fix To Arrive Soon

The Apex Legends Soiree event is returning for September 2020, bringing back a series of fan-favourite LTMs and cosmetics for a limited time, starting with the classic Dummies Big Day LTM. The event got suspended due to a bug and a fix is on its way. Read on to know more details:

Apex Legends September Soiree 2020 Event Suspended

The September Soiree officially kicked-off today in Apex Legends, but it seems that the event is already running into some problems. The event was supposed to bring back some of the most beloved Limited Time Modes in the game starting with DUMMIES Big Day, but a bug is currently causing server crashes. In a Tweet from the official Apex Legends account, Respawn Entertainment announced the event is officially on hiatus until a fix can be implemented. While this will likely result in some disappointment for players, the developer should have a fix ready in the near future.

Let's get this party started—the September Soiree has begun! 🎉



Now through October 5, we're bringing back a different LTM each week starting today with DUMMIE's Big Day. pic.twitter.com/31rlC0IdHX — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 8, 2020

We're hitting pause on the party. After DUMMIES Big Day went live, we discovered a bug that caused server crashes if a player AFKed on character select. For the health of the game and our players, we're turning it off and working on a fix with details to come as we have them. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 9, 2020

DUMMIES Big Day was intended to last through September 15th, while the September Soiree itself would have ended on October 5th. If Respawn releases a fix for the bug before the week, the dates for the other events will remain the same. Else the name might get changed from September Soiree to something else.

After DUMMIES Big Day, Respawn has not announced any of the other LTMs that are planned for the event. It's possible for the developer to cut one of the planned weeks, in order to make up for the time that DUMMIES Big Day will miss out on. For now, players will have to wait and see what happens for the remaining events. Apex Legends is currently accessible on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch model of the game will arrive this fall of 2020.

September Soiree Skins for 2020

The September Soiree started on September 8 and it will run through September 29. The Grand Soiree Sale which gives the player access to purchase new skins exclusive to the event will become available for purchase will begin Sept. 15 and end Sept. 22.



Promo Image Credits: Respawn