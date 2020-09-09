Colin Kaepernick Madden 21 Rating Places Him Higher Than Baker Mayfield And Cam Newton

EA Tiburon and Electronic Arts have rolled out a new update for Madden NFL 21. As part of the update 1.05, developers have added quarterback Colin Kaepernick into the video game, along with making several other changes. EA has recently stated that Colin Kaepernick is among the top free agents in the game. The video game company also added that their team and a large section of gaming fans are keen to have him back in the franchise. Players will be able to select him in the Play Now mode or have him in a team in the Franchise mode.

This marks his return to the video game series after four years. He was last seen in the series in Madden NFL 17 which had released later in 2016. As for his last NFL outing, it was back in 2017 where he was able to complete a total of 17 of the 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in his team’s loss to Seattle.

Colin Kaepernick Madden 21 rating

Colin Kaepernick has an overall rating of 81 even though he was absent from the NFL for the past few seasons. According to EA, the rating has been based on his earlier performances on the field, which has been combined with the company's data-driven EA Sports rating simulations. The video game also takes into consideration the fact that Kaepernick has been away from the field since the past four years. This is because he used to have a higher rating that even went up to 89.

This has also left a number of fans disappointed as it makes the QB better than most of the starting quarterbacks in the game. Several NFL fans have been taking to social media platforms to voice their displeasure about EA's decision as it puts the quarterback on a higher rating compared to the likes of Baker Mayfield, Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Josh Allen, and Ryan Tannehill.

Nonetheless, the video game company empowers fans to take control of the player ratings as it allows them the ability to adjust Kaepernick’s ratings according to their preferences.

Image credits: Madden NFL 21