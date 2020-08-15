Indian Mobile Games: List Of The Most Popular Android Games In India

After a sweeping ban on Chinese-linked mobile apps and games in India, many users have been seeking for Indian alternatives. And while there are several Indian game developers looking to fill the void by constantly developing new titles, there are already a number of Indian mobile games that are available in the domestic market. Today, let us check out some of the most popular ones.

Best Indian mobile games

Here's a list of the best mobile games developed in India

Ludo King

Ludo King is one of the popular mobile games from Gametion Technologies with more than 100,000,000 installations on the Google Play Store. It’s a free-to-play cross-platform strategy board game that can be played between two to four players. The game is available on Android, iOS, Windows Phone, and Kindle platforms.

Teen Patti

Teen Patti is a variant of gambling card games which originated in the Indian subcontinent. The game is quite popular throughout South Asia among people of most age groups. The game is also known by most players as 'flash' or 'flush'.

Indian Rummy

Indian Rummy is another popular card game which is quite similar to Teen Patti. The game brings the ultimate casino rummy experience to the fans in different formats. You can play Indian Rummy with players worldwide and even with your best friends.

Carrom King

This is another popular mobile game from Gametion Technologies with over 10 million installations. It’s a cross-platform multiplayer board game that offers two gameplay modes including Freestyle, and Black & White. It also offers a number of chests and exclusive rewards.

SamOsa - 2.O

SamOsa - 2.O is an auto gun shooter from Skytou Studios. The game features a story mode that allows you to go through a number of intense missions. These missions task players with saving their chicken from evil Osa and go through various bosses.

World Cricket Championship 2 - WCC2

WCC2 is a popular cricket game from Nextwave Multimedia that is available in both online and offline multiplayer mode. The game features more than 100 batting animations and a variety of bowling actions. It also comes with some in-game purchases for the cricket fans.

Sudoku King

Sudoku King is one of the best puzzle games available on mobile devices. It also comes from popular Indian developers Gametion Technologies and offers a Sudoku game experience.

MiniJoy Lite

MiniJoy Lite is a popular mobile game from YOLO with more than 10 million downloads on the Play Store. It allows players to play games, get daily joy and also chat with their friends.

Guardians of the Skies

Guardians of the Skies is an exciting air combat game offering rich graphics. It also comes with an arcade mode that is available through the early missions.

Missing

Missing is an adventure game from Missing Link Trust that is available in a number of languages. The player assumes the role of Champa and experiences the cruel world of prostitution.

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above is an action game from developer Threye: Military Games. It comes in two game modes - squad vs squad and free for all, and offers various challenging missions.

Image credits: Google Play Store