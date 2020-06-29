How To Get Jungle Warrior Title In PUBG Mobile Sanhok Relic Hunt?

PUBG Mobile offers players a variety of titles that they can unlock which makes the battle royale experience more enjoying. These are achievements that also reflect the skills of a particular player. Therefore, a number of players have been trying to collect as many titles as they possibly can.

It is known that Tencent has been recently focusing on the jungle theme in its latest iteration with the mysterious jungles. The game has introduced a new event called Sanhok Relic Hunt which is part of the current rotation. It is essentially a mode that allows PUBG Mobile players to earn rewards by completing the daily challenges. The Jungle Warrior is one of the titles that players can earn apart from a bunch of other usual skins and some drops.

How to get Jungle Warrior title in PUBG Mobile?

The event requires a player to get one of each currency fragment. You will first need to take up three challenges on the track which are fairly easy to complete. Once you have completed the challenges, you will be rewarded with one bone chain, one sundial, and one mysterious feather. You will need them to unlock the Jungle Warrior Title.

Here is a list of all the tasks that you will need to complete:

Complete one Classic match to earn a bone chain Complete three Classic matches to earn a sundial Spend 60 minutes in the game to earn a mysterious feather

These missions can be easily completed without much effort. For the first two missions listed, you simply need to get into a match. Even if you fail to win the game, you will still be qualified to proceed further and the mission will be counted as completed.

Other PUBG Mobile titles

There are also a bunch of other titles in the game such as the Chicken Master, Commando, Sharpshooter, Overachiever, Maxxed Out, Well Liked and more. All of these titles require a player to have a specific achievement before they can finally unlock them. These titles also help a player to distinguish themselves from other users in the game and also serve as a reminder of the player’s achievements and legacy.

The event started this month on June 24 and is scheduled to run through July 7. Luckily, players are allowed to complete it on any map, as it is not specific to just Sanhok.

Image credits: PUBG