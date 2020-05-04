Popular Kahoot Names: Nicknames For Boys And Girls To Really Look Cool

Quick links:
Kahoot is a popular free game-based learning service that allows educators to create fun and engaging games in only a few minutes where students can participate anywhere at school or home. Kahoot is mainly used as educational technology in schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions. The service allows you to create user-generated multiple-choice quizzes that can be accessed using a web browser or the Kahoot app.
The app doesn’t allow you to change your username on the platform; however, you can easily change the name that is visible to other users. So, if you are looking to keep things fresh and looking for a cool name to use on the platform, we bring you a list of some of the best Kahoot names to choose from. But, before we get to that, let’s just take a look at how you actually change your name on Kahoot:
After you have created a Kahoot profile, you can easily change your name on the platform using these steps:
Step 1: Open Kahoot app on your phone.
Step 2: Tap your profile photo from the navigation menu at the top-left side of the screen.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Name’ right below your profile picture. Enter any name of your choice.
Now that you know how easily you can change your name on Kahoot, let us take a look at some of the best Kahoot names of all time:
Best Kahoot names for Girls
