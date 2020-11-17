Call Of Duty Cold War Patch 1.05 - Check Out All The Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War came out in 2020 and comes under the game category of first-person shooter video game. It is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and its publishers are Activision. Cold War is the sixth instalment in the Black Ops series, and is the 17th overall instalment in the entire Call of Duty series. Continue reading to know about the Call of duty COD cold war update.

Also read | Genshin Impact Tales Of Winter: How To Complete The Daily Commission Quest?

Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes

Also read | AC Valhalla Rumors Of Leicester: Here's A Complete Guide To Help You

Players can now enjoy all the features of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War as it is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Cold War is the latest title in the COD series and it has all the features that the players were expecting along with a bunch of new activities that include Fireteam and Combined Arms.

It serves as a direct sequel to the original Black Ops that came out in November 2010, but Cold War is set in the time of the early 1980s. Players are introduced to Operators whose role they will have to take. Warzone will be integrated with Cold War next month and this might be one of the last updates before that happens. Here are the patch notes for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update 1.05 early patch notes:

Made adjustments to objective placements.

Made adjustments to item spawn rates.

Adjusted vehicle drop timing to reduce the frequency of Hind, Tank, and FAV spawns.

Directional damage indicators now point toward the vehicle when taking explosive damage from a Hind or Chopper Gunner.

Made adjustments to the fireteam intro scene to better highlight the fireteam.

Fixed a bug that would prevent objective waypoints from displaying in the overhead spawn view.

Added an in-game outro scene that highlights the winning fireteam.

Fixed a bug where players could be killed as soon as they deployed via air.

Fixed various bugs that would cause a player to spawn away from their intended teammate on the ground from the overhead spawn view.

Addressed an issue where players could not deposit Uranium into a dirty bomb.

Fixed a bug where the player could be considered out of bounds when deploying from the infil plane.

Also read | Study Suggests Video Games Can Help Mental Health

Also read | AC Valhalla Old Wounds: Who Is The Real Culprit In The Old Wounds Quest?