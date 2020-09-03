Can We Play PUBG After Ban? Know How To Access The Battle Royale Game

The government of India has chosen to ban PUBG mobile along with 118 other applications. This comes in the wake of the ongoing tensions between China and India in Ladakh. The move to ban several applications has been deemed by the government as a way to protect the privacy, defence and security of India; similar reasoning was given by the government earlier with the infamous TikTok ban. As of now, one question which looms in the minds of avid PUBG mobile players is whether they will still find a way to play the game after its ban. Read below for the answer.

PUBG ban: Can gamers still play?

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have been banned in India amid the ongoing tension with China. However, The popularity of the game has been unprecedented with over 50 million users from India having downloaded the game. It is a battle royale game, a genre that was inspired by the Hunger Games books and films. Since long-time players may be surprised with the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite ban, they can take solace in knowing that the game will still be accessible on PC, Xbox and PS4.

The PC and other versions of the game use servers which have been based entirely in South Korea. PUBG Mobile/Lite are games developed in China by Tencent Games under a license provided by the Lorean company named Krafton Inc. Since PUBG on other platforms in India is not banned, gamers can easily access PUBG on the computer, laptop, PS$ and Xbox.

Image courtesy - PUBG official website

While players can still hop on their favourite game and play it on different platforms, it will cost them a buck. As of now, the PC version of the game is available for â‚¹799 in online stores and the PS4 version is available for â‚¹1,199. Though these versions of the game are surely expensive as compared to the free mobile version, die-hard fans of the game may not bother before spending the amount. However, for a no-cost but low on graphic experience, players can download the PUBG lite PC variant which is free of cost.

