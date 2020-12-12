COD Cold War Double XP Weekend: Gear Up For Another 2XP Weekend Starting 12th December

Quick links:
Season one of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been constantly introducing the players with a lot of new content, which include multiplayer maps, game modes, and weapons. Players will also have the access to a total of three new operators when the season launches. Apart from all these, a new Warzone map called Rebirth Island is also going to be added. To celebrate the biggest seasons of COD Cold War, the players are getting a 2XP weekend again. Continue reading to know about when does double XP weekend start.
The players of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are now going to get a 2nd round of double XP which will go live on 12th December 12 pm CT. This is for the celebration of the upcoming release of season one.
The COD Zombies is also going to get a new Cranked game mode along with an LTD (limited-time mode) seasonal mode known as Jingle Hells.
The Double XP event was announced by Treyarch for celebrating the release of one of the biggest seasons in the Call of Duty history. An event like double XP gives the players plenty of time for levelling up their weapons and for ranking up quickly. The second double XP and weapon XP will begin tomorrow at 12 pm CT and ending date for this event is on Dec. 15 at 1 pm CT.
