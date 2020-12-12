COD Cold War Double XP Weekend: Gear Up For Another 2XP Weekend Starting 12th December

Season one of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been constantly introducing the players with a lot of new content, which include multiplayer maps, game modes, and weapons. Players will also have the access to a total of three new operators when the season launches. Apart from all these, a new Warzone map called Rebirth Island is also going to be added. To celebrate the biggest seasons of COD Cold War, the players are getting a 2XP weekend again. Continue reading to know about when does double XP weekend start.

COD Cold War Double XP Weekend

The players of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are now going to get a 2nd round of double XP which will go live on 12th December 12 pm CT. This is for the celebration of the upcoming release of season one.

The COD Zombies is also going to get a new Cranked game mode along with an LTD (limited-time mode) seasonal mode known as Jingle Hells.

The Double XP event was announced by Treyarch for celebrating the release of one of the biggest seasons in the Call of Duty history. An event like double XP gives the players plenty of time for levelling up their weapons and for ranking up quickly. The second double XP and weapon XP will begin tomorrow at 12 pm CT and ending date for this event is on Dec. 15 at 1 pm CT.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War December 10 Patch Notes Weapon Changes

Game Modes: Replaced Motherland Moshpit with Nuketown 24/7 in Featured Playlists.

Weapons: Addressed a minor recoil issue with the M60 LMG. Improved alignment of Multizoom scope for better accuracy.

Scorestreaks: RC-XD now destroys Sentry Turrets with a single explosion (previously two).

Cruise Missile Addressed an issue with Cruise Missile voiceover not playing properly. Addressed an issue with Cruise Missile voiceover not playing properly.

Napalm Strike Reduced radius by 16%. Reduced inner damage by 10%. Reduced outer damage by 12.5%. Reduced radius by 16%. Reduced inner damage by 10%. Reduced outer damage by 12.5%.

Artillery Reduced outer damage by 20%. Corrected an issue with explosion damage. Reduced outer damage by 20%. Corrected an issue with explosion damage.

Attack Helicopter Increased cost from 4500 to 5000. Increased cost from 4500 to 5000.

VTOL Escort Reduced cost from 8000 to 7000. Reduced cost from 8000 to 7000.

Chopper Gunner Increased cost from 6500 to 8000. Increased cost from 6500 to 8000.



