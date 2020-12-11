Sephiroth Introduced As Next Big DLC Character In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remains one of the hottest crossover fighting games since releasing over two years ago. Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, the video game is also among the best selling titles on the Nintendo Switch and it continues to draw new takers for constantly adding new features and content.

Apart from offering unique mechanics and a smooth gameplay experience, the video game also constantly adds new characters to its roster to keep things fun and exciting. Now, the gaming company has introduced Sephiroth as the next DLC character to its long list of fighters.

Super Smash Bros new character

Nintendo has revealed that Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII will be the next major character joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. to spice things up for the fans. The news was first announced by Nintendo during The Game Awards 2020 as part of a presentation. Leading up to the event, the gaming company had already informed fans that a new Smash Ultimate DLC fighter will be announced as part of the Smash reveal.

While there have been numerous rumours surrounding who could potentially join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, the inclusion of Sephiroth came as a surprise for many fans.

Sephiroth will be the third character to be featured in the popular video game as part of its second Fighters Pass. Developers have previously introduced fans to the likes of Minecraft series mascots Steve & Alex who were added in October this year. Min Min from ARMS is another character that was added in June. Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses is another popular character that featured in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate earlier this year in January.

Sephiroth release date

For gamers who are keen to play as Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, they can now purchase the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 which includes the character. You can get the Fighters Pass for $29.99. If you purchase the Fighters Pass, you will get a total of six fighters. However, you can also choose to purchase him individually by paying $5.99.

Image credits: Final Fantasy Fandom