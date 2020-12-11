Fortnite Week 2 Challenge: How To Drive Through Flaming Rings? Get All Locations

Fortnite Season 5 has officially entered Week 2 which brings a whole new set of weekly challenges. The Week 2 challenges are live on servers, allowing players an opportunity to level up their Battle Pass and earn plenty of rewards. One of the Fortnite weekly challenges requires players to drive through Flaming Rings that can be found around the map. However, the game doesn't offer much guidance on how you can find them. So, if you are one of the players having trouble completing this challenge, we will show you where you can find all the Flaming Rings in Fortnite and complete the quest.

Where to find the Flaming Rings in Fortnite?

There is a total of three Floating Rings that can be found towards the top portion of the map. Luckily, you will all the rings around the same location near Pleasant Park, Craggy Cliffs, and Stealthy Stronghold.

How to drive through Flaming Rings in Fortnite?

Driving through the Flaming rings doesn't require any extra effort if you are able to find the rings. All you need to do is drive through them like you normally would. You can check the video embedded below to get the exact Flaming Ring locations on the map.

You can also take up the challenge in Team Rumble, however, you can easily complete it even if you choose to go Solo. You also need to be careful while completing the challenge as these are some of the most frequented spots on the map.

Epic Games has brought a new quest system for the fans for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5. Players will only one week to complete these challenges before they finally disappear. Developers are also adding a number of daily quests, allowing fans to earn more and XP.

Fortnite Season 5, Week 2 challenges are live across various platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android. Completing the weekly challenges is the best way to boost your Battle Pass.

Image credits: YouTube | Tabor Hill