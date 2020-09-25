COD Warzone New Threats Intel Challenges: All Locations Of The New Intel

COD Warzone has been one of the most played games recently. This is because of the interesting challenges introduced by the makers. They recently brought in the new threats intel to COD Warzone. The players have been waiting to know these more about the locations for these challenges. Thus we have listed all the 7 intel challenges down below.

New Threats Intel Challenge in COD Warzone

New Threats intel 1

With the first challenge, the players need to find the location in the message that was sent by the Ghost. In order to do that, the player will need to reach the souths eastern side of the Stadium. They have to go just near all the small farm buildings south-east of Stadium. This intel can be found in the haystack that is located just next to the huge windmill.

New Threats intel 2

Reach the hill located on the northeastern side of the Stadium. The intel says that "ARM 3 - 1 intel left at the campsite..." thus the first three intels can be located just around each other. After reaching the hill, search for the intel near the rucksack that is just next to the chairs and bags.

New Threats intel 3

This third intel of COD Warzone challenge is called "Z and Perseus wanted more power...". For this, the players will need to reach the dam and look for building with huge turbines. Enter these buildings and try and find the work station area. The area will have two desks and monitors and the intel will be the paper on one of the desks.

New Threats intel 4

This intel is called "A sketch could provide a monumental clue" and the players get a sketch along with the challenge. Find the war memorial located at the Park and look for the intel right there. The walls of the memorial will have the intel.

New Threats intel 5

As soon as you have finished all the above intel challenges, the players will need to start a new Warzone game. This intel gives the players one message that says, “Find the source of back up power...". This is found inside the small hut that is found just next to the war memorial. The intel will be placed next to the TV on the desk.

New Threats intel 6

Reach the bunker located near the park. Enter the bunker using the code 60274513. Enter the corridor on the left side of the bunker that is a room with the nuclear missile. This inter is located just between the two screens and chairs directly that can be seen in front of you as you enter.

New Threats intel 7

The last intel can be found on the back of the menus after all the challenges have been completed. The nuclear missile does not have any reasons to be there currently and the makers have also not spoken about its purpose.

