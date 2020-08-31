TV Station Bunker Location: All Bunker Locations And Access Codes In COD Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone has been one of the most successful games of the COD franchise. The makers have managed to get in a number of players with their effective and intriguing in-game activities. Finding the bunkers is one of those activities and the players have been spamming questions about the same. Read more to know about the bunker locations in Call Of Duty Warzone.
Currently, The players have been asking a lot of questions about the bunkers in Warzone. After reading the questions, it seems that the tv station bunker is one of the most difficult bunkers to find. Players have been asking things like, “where is tv station bunker location in COD Warzone”. Well, we have picked up these questions and have answered them for you. Here is the location of tv station bunker and other bunkers in Warzone.
There are a total of 10 bunkers in COD Warzone. The tv station bunker is located around the TV station location marked on the map. Gamers need to reach the Southern part of the map. Reach the “tv station” on the map and then start moving towards "the stadium" on the map. Before the stadium, you will spot a construction site in the area. The site will have a number of small stone houses. The bunker will be located in one of those houses. In fact, there are two bunkers in the same area. Apart from the tv station bunker, here are all the other bunker locations in COD warzone.
