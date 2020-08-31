TV Station Bunker Location: All Bunker Locations And Access Codes In COD Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone has been one of the most successful games of the COD franchise. The makers have managed to get in a number of players with their effective and intriguing in-game activities. Finding the bunkers is one of those activities and the players have been spamming questions about the same. Read more to know about the bunker locations in Call Of Duty Warzone.

TV Station bunker in COD Warzone

Currently, The players have been asking a lot of questions about the bunkers in Warzone. After reading the questions, it seems that the tv station bunker is one of the most difficult bunkers to find. Players have been asking things like, “where is tv station bunker location in COD Warzone”. Well, we have picked up these questions and have answered them for you. Here is the location of tv station bunker and other bunkers in Warzone.

There are a total of 10 bunkers in COD Warzone. The tv station bunker is located around the TV station location marked on the map. Gamers need to reach the Southern part of the map. Reach the “tv station” on the map and then start moving towards "the stadium" on the map. Before the stadium, you will spot a construction site in the area. The site will have a number of small stone houses. The bunker will be located in one of those houses. In fact, there are two bunkers in the same area. Apart from the tv station bunker, here are all the other bunker locations in COD warzone.

Bunker 1: Located near the dam. Climb the hill located near the dam and search for the bunker in the surroundings.

Bunker 2: Take the western road fo the map. Keep looking on the left for a small stone building. The bunker is located inside the stone building.

Bunker 3: This bunker is just next to the second bunker location. There are similar stone houses. Inspect each and find two bunkers from them.

Bunker 4: Follow the Kart Track and keep looking on the left. Just like bunker 2 and 3, you need to spot a small stone house. That will lead you to bunker 4.

Bunker 5: Located in the Southern part of the map. Look for a rocky path at the end of the cliffs. The rocky path will lead you to bunker 5.

Binker 6: Reach the “park” and move towards the border of the map. Try and look for a stone building where the bunker 6 is located

Bunker 7: Start walking towards the Northeast side of the Prison. Follow the moat and look for the bunker 7 along the cliffside.

Bunker 8: Reach the Northeast side of the stadium. A small "construction site" will be spotted. Inspect the stone houses there for bunker 8.

Bunker 9: Inspect the stone houses near bunker 8. Bunker 9 should be in one of the houses just like the previous one.

Bunker 10: Start moving towards the east of the quarry. You might spot a blocked-off tunnel with train tracks by the end of the map. Bunker 10 is located above it.

Bunker codes in COD Warzone

Prison shack code: 72948531

Farmland code: 49285163

3: South Junkyard: 97264138

North Junkyard: 87624851

Park - 60274513

TV Station - 27495810

